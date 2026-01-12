Indian American Leaders Offer Sharp Contrast Ahead Of Trump's Detroit Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) On the eve of President Donald J. Trump's visit to Detroit, two Indian American leaders in Michigan have put forward sharply contrasting messages, underscoring political divisions within the community over the president's record and rhetoric towards the city.

Republican leader Sunny Reddy announced that he is sponsoring billboards across Michigan to welcome Trump during his visit. In a social media post, Reddy said the effort was meant to greet the president and signal support for Michigan Republicans.

“I wanted to share that I'm sponsoring billboards across Michigan to welcome President Trump to our state,” Reddy wrote, adding that he was“proud to stand with Michigan Republicans”. He was recently elected as vice chairman of the Republican Party in Michigan.

A very different message was offered by Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar, who represents a Detroit-area district and has been openly critical of Trump.

Thanedar recalled Trump's previous visit to Detroit, saying the former president had insulted the city.“The last time Donald Trump visited Detroit, he insulted our city, saying the whole country would end up like Detroit if Kamala Harris were elected,” Thanedar said.

He challenged Trump's economic claims, particularly regarding manufacturing and job creation. Thanedar said Trump had promised to bring manufacturing jobs and economic success to the region, but argued that the opposite had occurred.

“For the last eight months, we've lost 68,000 manufacturing jobs, and unemployment has hit a four-plus year high,” Thanedar said.

Thanedar also criticised rising living costs, saying everyday expenses have increased for Americans.“Life in America is more expensive than ever,” he said, adding that Detroit“does not need any more of your insults or lies.”

Positioning himself as an advocate for working families, Thanedar said he was focused on lowering costs and improving affordability in the city.“Detroit deserves better,” he said.“I'm fighting for you, Detroit. Fighting to bring your costs down and make life more affordable.”