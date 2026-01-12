Australian PM Declares National Day Of Mourning For Victims Of Bondi Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Jan 13 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday declared that a national day of mourning will be held on January 22 for the victims of the terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Flags will be flown at half mast in all government buildings around Australia on January 22 to honour the victims of the attack that targeted an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at the iconic Bondi Beach on December 14., Albanese said at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra.

This will have a theme of 'light will win,' a gathering of unity and remembrance, Albanese said.

The prime minister on Monday announced that the federal parliament will be recalled from its summer break two weeks early on January 19 to pass legislation for stronger hate speech and gun ownership laws in response to the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The terrorists at Bondi Beach had hatred in their minds but guns in their hands. This law will deal with both, and we need to deal with both," Albanese said.

Fifteen people were fatally shot in the attack by alleged gunmen Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid, who was shot dead by police.

Authorities have said that the attack was inspired by Islamic State ideology and have charged Naveed Akram with 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.

The Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill covers a comprehensive package of reforms, including more serious penalties for hate crimes, new serious offences for hate preachers seeking to radicalise young Australians and inciting hatred to intimidate and harass, and a strengthened ban on prohibited symbols.

If passed, the bill will also make it easier for the Minister for Home Affairs to cancel or refuse a visa for people intent on spreading hatred and enable the minister to list organisations as prohibited hate groups.

The government is going to move a condolence motion to acknowledge the victims of the attack before debating the bill.