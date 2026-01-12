AI And Translation Vision And The Future Of The Profession

MENAFN - GetNews)



"AI isn't replacing translators - it's transforming the way we work. This conference focuses on the“new translator”: a language expert, workflow strategist, technology partner, and quality guardian. Through a rich program of lectures and international perspectives, we'll explore the balance between ethics and practice, between risk and opportunity, and between technology and human creativity. If you want not only to keep up with change - but to lead it - this conference is for you."The translator of the future = language expert + AI manager + quality guardian. Discover how to stay relevant - and even lead - in the age of artificial intelligence. Ready to take the next step?

A major professional conference will place its focus on the long-term future of the translation profession - examining how artificial intelligence is transforming not only workflows, but also the identity, responsibilities, and leadership role of translators in an evolving professional ecosystem.

Rather than framing AI as a force of replacement, the conference presents a different perspective: technology is redefining what it means to be a translator. The emerging“new translator” is described as a language expert, workflow strategist, technology partner, and guardian of quality and nuance.

Through a rich program of lectures, international perspectives, and case studies, the conference will explore the delicate balance between ethics and everyday practice, between innovation and professional risk, and between technological capability and human judgment, creativity, and responsibility.

Speakers will discuss how translators can position themselves as decision-makers within AI-supported workflows, how to maintain professional integrity in increasingly automated environments, and how to develop strategic thinking in areas such as risk assessment, confidentiality, and quality assurance.

The program will also address the broader cultural and educational implications of the AI era: What should translator training look like in the years ahead? Which competencies will shape future professional success? And how can translators take on leadership roles in shaping industry standards and responsible technology use?

The conference is aimed at professionals who wish not only to adapt to change, but to influence and guide it. By bringing together practitioners, researchers, and technology specialists, the event encourages forward-looking discussion about the profession's direction and the opportunities available to those ready to rethink their role.

Ultimately, the conference seeks to empower translators to see themselves not as passive recipients of technological change, but as active partners in designing the future of their profession - where technology supports, rather than replaces, human expertise.