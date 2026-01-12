Precision Swine Farming Market Size, Share, And Growth Outlook Through 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Precision Swine Farming Market by System (Swine Monitoring Systems and Precision Feeding Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Farm Size (Small Farms, Mid-sized Farms, and Large Farms), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global precision swine farming market is projected to grow from USD 0.75 billion in 2025 to USD 1.17 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period. This robust growth is driven by continuous innovation in smart farming technologies and increasing adoption of digital platforms across the swine production value chain.

Precision swine farming is gaining significant traction as producers increasingly leverage automated feeding systems, real-time health monitoring, and predictive analytics to improve herd productivity while reducing operational costs. The integration of advanced technologies such as sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation is enabling farmers to gain real-time insights into swine health, feeding behavior, and environmental conditions, supporting data-driven decision-making and optimized farm operations.

By enhancing early disease detection, improving feed efficiency, and supporting compliance with animal welfare and sustainability standards, technology adoption is significantly boosting productivity across the global swine farming industry.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size in 2024 (Value): USD 0.69 Billion

Market Forecast in 2030 (Value): USD 1.17 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 9.3% during 2025-2030

Years Considered: 2020-2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Units Considered: Value (USD Million/Billion), Volume (Kiloton) Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Takeaways:



North America accounted for a 29.3% share of the precision swine farming market in 2024.

By system type, the precision feeding systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

By offering, the services segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 11.7% from 2025 to 2030.

By application, the swine health monitoring/early disease detection segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.9%.

By growth stage, the breeding segment is expected to dominate the market.

Skiold, Merck & Co., and CTB, Inc. were identified as star players in the precision swine farming market, given their strong market share and extensive product footprint. Jyga Technologies, WEDA Dammann & Westerkamp GmbH, and Big Herdsman Machinery Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Precision Swine Farming Market by Application

Based on application, the precision swine farming market encompasses feeding management, swine identification and tracking, health monitoring, vaccination and drug delivery, and farm or barn climate control. These solutions focus on improving feed efficiency, ensuring traceability, enhancing animal health and welfare, and maintaining optimal housing conditions. Additional applications include data-driven tools designed to optimize breeding outcomes and overall farm efficiency, collectively contributing to sustainable and productive swine operations.

Precision Swine Farming Market by End User

By end user, the market is segmented into commercial farms, contract farms, and smallholder farms. Commercial farms lead adoption by implementing advanced precision technologies to maximize efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Contract farms integrate precision solutions within structured supply agreements to ensure consistent performance and regulatory compliance. Meanwhile, smallholder farms are selectively adopting these technologies to improve animal health, feed utilization, and farm management practices. Together, these end-user segments play a critical role in accelerating technology adoption and market growth.

Europe to Lead the Precision Swine Farming Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global precision swine farming market during the forecast period, supported by advanced livestock management infrastructure, stringent animal welfare regulations, and high adoption of smart farming technologies. Farmers across the region are increasingly investing in automated feeding systems, climate control solutions, health monitoring sensors, and data-driven farm management platforms to enhance productivity while meeting sustainability objectives.

Strong backing from the European Union through funding programs and digital agriculture initiatives has further accelerated the deployment of precision technologies in swine production. The presence of leading technology providers and a well-established commercial swine industry positions Europe as a key hub for innovation and implementation.

Countries such as Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain are at the forefront of precision swine farming adoption, utilizing advanced systems to improve feed efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and ensure traceability in pork production. As consumer demand for ethically produced and sustainable pork continues to rise, European producers are expected to maintain their leadership by integrating advanced analytics, automation, and IoT-based solutions into farming operations.

Leading Precision Swine Farming Companies:

The precision swine farming market features several prominent players, including Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Hotraco (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), AcuShot Needle Free (Canada), Pulse NeedleFree Systems (US), Henke Sass Wolf (Germany), and Fancom B.V. (Netherlands). These companies are actively focused on technological innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and address evolving industry needs.

Recent Developments in the Precision Swine Farming Industry:



July 2025: Roxell launched the iQon Multifast Feed Delivery System, an advanced solution built on the iQon platform. The system offers smarter mixing and precise feed delivery to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve animal performance.

September 2024: Fancom BV introduced the upgraded eYeGrow Weight Monitor, an advanced system designed to provide precise, automated weight monitoring for finisher pigs. This enhancement offers improved accuracy and efficiency in tracking pig growth, contributing to better feed management and overall farm productivity. April 2024: Smart Livestock launched a new methane emissions monitoring system for feedlots. This system caters to the rising demand for sustainable livestock production practices in North America, addressing environmental concerns and regulatory requirements.

