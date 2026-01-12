Food Enzymes Market: Industry Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, And Future Opportunities (2025-2030)

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, & Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages), Source (Microorganisms, Animals, & Plants), Formulation, Functional Role, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global food enzymes market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 4.20 billion by 2030, up from USD 2.98 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the food processing sector, particularly across the Asia Pacific, and the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainable, and clean-label food products.

Food enzymes are specialized proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions during food processing, helping manufacturers enhance product quality, shelf life, and production efficiency. Sourced from microbial, plant, and animal origins, these enzymes are extensively used in baking, dairy, beverages, and meat processing. As consumer preferences shift toward functional, processed, and clean-label foods, food enzymes have become indispensable tools for improving texture, flavor, nutritional value, and sustainability while optimizing manufacturing costs.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size in 2024 (Value): USD 2.77 Billion

Market Forecast in 2030 (Value): USD 4.20 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.2% from 2025-2030

Years Considered: 2020–2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025–2030

Units Considered: Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Tons) Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Takeaways:



North America dominated the food enzymes market with a share of 35.42% in 2024.

Carbohydrases accounted for the largest size of the food enzymes market in 2024.

Plant-based enzymes are projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Beverage applications are expected to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Lyophilized powder remains the dominant formulation, supported by stability and extended shelf life.

Companies, including ADM, Novonesis, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Kerry Group, hold strong positions with wide portfolios and established market presence. Emerging players such as Infinite Biotech Private Limited, Future Ingredients, Sunson Industry Group, Aumgene Biosciences, and Ultrabio Enzyme are gaining traction through specialized enzyme technologies and application-focused innovation.

Protease Segment to Register the Fastest Growth by Type

By type, the protease segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the global food enzymes market. Proteases are widely utilized across dairy, meat, fish, and brewing industries due to their ability to hydrolyze proteins, enhance flavor development, and improve functional properties and process efficiency. Growth in this segment is further supported by evolving regulatory frameworks that encourage the safe adoption of novel enzyme solutions.

A key example is the Food Standards Agency of Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ), which proposed the approval of a protease extracted from Anoxybacillus caldiproteolyticus Rokko (Rokko Bacillus Thermolysin) as a food processing aid. Published under Notice 342-25 on May 26, 2025, the approval permits its use in protein hydrolysis processes for dairy products, eggs, meat, fish, yeast, protein concentrates, isolates, and beer brewing-highlighting regulatory recognition and expanding commercial opportunities for protease enzymes.

Food Applications Continue to Dominate the Market

By application, the food segment continues to dominate the global food enzymes market, driven by rising demand for innovative, high-quality, and sustainable food products. Enzyme technologies are increasingly critical in addressing formulation challenges such as off-flavors, texture inconsistencies, and limited functionality, especially in plant-based and dairy alternative products.

Industry innovation remains strong. In November 2024, Biocatalysts Ltd. (UK) launched its PlantPro enzyme range, including PlantPro 726L, designed to enhance umami flavor in plant-based proteins and improve texture and sensory quality in beverages, meat substitutes, and cheese alternatives. Similarly, DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland) introduced MaxirenEVO in March 2025, a coagulant enzyme engineered to optimize cheese production by improving curd knitting, moisture distribution, emulsification, and yield while maintaining texture integrity. These advancements underscore the pivotal role of enzyme solutions in driving innovation and efficiency across food manufacturing.

Plant-Based Sources Gain Strong Traction

By source, the plant-based segment holds a significant share of the food enzymes market, supported by growing demand for vegetarian, vegan, and clean-label food products. Enzymes such as papain, bromelain, and plant-derived proteases are widely used in baking, dairy alternatives, and plant-based protein formulations due to their natural origin and broad regulatory acceptance. Manufacturers are increasingly favoring plant-based enzymes for their compatibility with sustainable and consumer-friendly product positioning, further reinforced by innovations such as Biocatalysts Ltd.'s PlantPro range.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food enzymes during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by the rapid expansion of food processing industries, rising consumption of functional and clean-label foods, and strong regulatory support across countries such as China, India, and Japan. Advanced biotechnology capabilities and shifting consumer preferences toward health-focused and sustainable foods are accelerating the adoption of enzyme technologies in bakery, dairy, and beverage applications.

Regulatory initiatives are also playing a crucial role. According to an ISAAA article published in June 2025, China recently approved three genetically modified microorganism (GMM)-derived enzymes-peroxidase, xylanase, and lacto-N-neotetraose-for food processing applications, reflecting growing acceptance of biotechnology-driven solutions. Ongoing advancements in microbial fermentation and enzyme immobilization further position the Asia Pacific as a dynamic and high-opportunity region for global and regional players.

Leading Food Enzymes Companies:

The food enzymes market features a competitive landscape with the presence of several leading global and regional companies, including International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (England), and Novonesis Group (Denmark).

Recent Developments in the Food Enzymes Industry:



March 2025: DSM-Firmenich launched MaxirenEVO, a next-generation coagulant enzyme designed to enhance cheese texture, taste, yield, and processing flexibility. MaxirenEVO precisely targets αs1 casein, improving curd formation, moisture distribution, and emulsification, while maintaining structure throughout shelf life. The enzyme also boosts meltability, flavor development, and overall cheese quality, enabling higher yields and supporting sustainable production. This innovation provides cheesemakers with greater operational efficiency and the ability to deliver consistent, premium-quality cheeses across a variety of applications.

November 2024: IFF launched TEXSTAR, an advanced enzymatic solution designed to transform the texture of fresh fermented dairy and plant-based products. TEXSTAR delivers creamy, velvety textures without added stabilizers, reduces sugar content during fermentation, and improves taste in plant-based products. The enzyme also offers a sustainable alternative to crop-based texturants, lowering Scope 3 emissions and mitigating price fluctuations. This innovation provides manufacturers with enhanced product quality and operational efficiency. November 2024: MaterioBiocatalysts Ltd launched the PlantPro enzyme range to address key challenges in the plant-based food industry. The new enzymes enhance taste, texture, and functionality in plant-based beverages, meat, and cheese alternatives. Highlighting innovation, the PlantPro 726L enzyme boosts umami flavor naturally, improving sensory appeal without artificial additives. This launch empowers manufacturers to create premium, clean-label plant-based products that meet rising consumer demand and stand out in a competitive market. Beryllium & Composites (subsidiary of Materion Corporation) partnered with Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. and other Certified Liquidmetal Partners to use their alloy production technologies to provide high-quality products and support services to their customers.

