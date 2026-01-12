Paper Bags Market Strategic Insights, Industry Trends, Size, And Growth Outlook By 2029 Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Paper Bags Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand for sustainable packaging and restrictions on single-use plastics. Key players such as Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, WestRock, and Novolex are focusing on recyclable materials, capacity expansions, and innovative designs to meet evolving retail, food, and e-commerce packaging needs.

The paper bags market was valued at USD 6.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.81 billion by 2029, growing at 5.2% cagr from 2025 to 2029. The report provides key insights about paper bags market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals. Growing consumer demand for packaged and processed food items, such as meat, snacks, namkeen, biscuits, and others, along with rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, trends towards sustainable packaging, and increased adoption of e-commerce are driving the growth of the Paper Bags market. The high costs of raw materials required for the production of paper bags products, are likely to restrain the market growth. Opportunities in the paper bags market also encompass the growing demand for sustainable packaging, coupled with technological advancements and product innovations. Stringent rules regarding the deforestation are another major challenge for the paper bags market.

By Product type, Flat bottom paper bags accounted for the largest market share in 2023

The flat-bottom paper bag segment is leading the market, fueled by the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. As environmental concerns rise, consumers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging. The flat-bottom design is favored for its practical advantages, offering enhanced stability and increased capacity, making it perfect for carrying heavier or bulkier items. This design is particularly valued in industries like retail, food, and e-commerce, where durability and space efficiency are essential.

By Thickness, 2 PLY accounted for the largest share in 2023.

2-ply paper bags currently dominate the market due to their balance of strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Unlike 1-ply bags, which are used for lighter products, 2-ply bags provide greater durability without significantly increasing costs, making them ideal for a wide range of products from groceries to fashion items. Their strength, combined with eco-friendly production options using recycled materials, makes them an attractive choice for both retailers and environmentally conscious consumers.

By Material, Brown kraft paper bags accounted for the largest share in 2023.

Brown kraft paper bags held the largest market share in 2023 due to their strength, durability, and eco-friendly nature. Made from unbleached wood pulp, they are both sustainable and biodegradable, making them a popular choice for consumers and businesses focused on reducing environmental impact. Their robust construction allows them to carry heavier loads, making them ideal for packaging groceries, food items, and retail products.

By End Use, the Paper Bags Market E-commerce segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

The e-commerce segment accounted for the largest share of the paper bag market in 2023 due to the rapid growth of online shopping and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging. As e-commerce businesses focus on reducing their environmental footprint, paper bags are favored for their eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable properties. Additionally, paper bags provide strength and durability for shipping products securely, making them an ideal choice for packaging in the e-commerce sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Paper Bags Market in 2023

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the paper bag market, driven by a high concentration of manufacturers and increasing demand for sustainable packaging. China and India are significant contributors to this growth, with China expected to lead the market due to its technological advancements and innovations in production. These developments have improved manufacturing efficiency and enabled the production of more environmentally friendly packaging solutions, which are key factors in the rising demand for paper bags across industries.

Paper Bags Companies

The Paper bags Market comprises major players such as Mondi Group (UK), International Paper (US), Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), DS Smith (UK), Stora Enso (Finland), Novolex (US), Wisconsin Converting Inc. (US), Papier-Mettler (Germany), Paperbags Ltd (Kenya) and others are covered in the Paper Bags market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the paper bags Market.

Mondi Group (UK) is a world leader in packaging and paper business, consisting of three business units in core business areas: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The company manufactures high-quality kraft paper and paper bags through high-tech mills that transform the kraft paper into reliable, light-weight paper-based packaging products. With 100 production sites in more than 30 countries, Mondi is strongly represented in Europe, North America, and Africa. In the Americas, the company operates a network of 10 paper bag plants sourcing kraft paper from its European mills and external suppliers.

International Paper (US) is a largest producer of containerboard paper bags and sustainable packaging, The company operates through it's two business segments including Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers, International Paper manufactures wide ranges of products like: industrial packaging, bulk packaging retail packaging, displays, as well as paper bags. Operations in North America, South America, Europe, and in Middle East & Africa make its portfolio serve more than 21,000 customers in several other countries and 35 different states in the U.S, which is spread across over 250 locations in more than 10 countries.

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland) is a prominent provider of paper-based packaging solutions, focusing on the production, distribution, and marketing of corrugated containers, container boards, and various other packaging products. Its range of products includes graphic and solid boards, paper bags, protective packaging, container boards, kraftliners, corrugated items, packaging machinery, recovered papers, pulp, testliners, preprinted liners, retail and postal packaging, point-of-sale displays, seedlings, and bag-in-box solutions. After its merger with WestRock in 2024, Smurfit WestRock emerged as the largest containerboard producer in the world, boasting significant operations across North America, South America, and Europe.

