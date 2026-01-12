Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market In-Depth Insights, Business Opportunities And Top Companies Analysis Forecast By 2029 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising environmental concerns, regulatory support, and demand for sustainable packaging. Key players such as BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Dow Inc., and NatureWorks LLC are focusing on bio-based innovations, performance enhancement, and scalable solutions to support the global shift toward eco-friendly plastics.

The global biodegradable plastic additives market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2029, growing at 8.1% cagr from 2024 to 2029. The report provides key insights about biodegradable plastic additives market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals. The market is projected to grow because of increasing demand for packaging and consumer goods industry, increasing disposal income, and government initiatives regarding ecofriendly plastic. They offer improved mechanical, thermal, and processing characteristics to enhance the performance of biodegradable plastics, making them suitable for use in industries such as packaging, and consumer goods. The global transition to a circular economy accelerated by policies like plastic bans and recycling mandates has further fueled the adoption of biodegradable solutions. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding green products and the need to reduce carbon footprints has led to an increased demand.

Bio-based non-aromatic segment accounted for largest share, in terms of value, of the global biodegradable plastic additives market in 2023.

Based on type, the biodegradable plastic additives market is divided into bio-based non-aromatic, and bio-based aromatic. The bio-based non-aromatic segment accounted for the largest share. In 2023, this can be attributed to the better environmental performance, cost-effectiveness, and broad applicability of bio-based non-aromatic over other bio-based and petroleum-based biodegradable plastic additives. Sourced from renewable material such as vegetable oils and natural fats, these additives are in line with growing demand for sustainable solutions amid tightening environmental regulations and growing consumer awareness. Non-aromatic structures provide better biodegradation without sacrificing functionality in packaging, and consumer goods.

Consumer goods segment was accounted for the largest share in biodegradable plastic additives market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The biodegradable plastic additives market is segmented into packaging, consumer goods, electronics, healthcare, textiles, and others. Consumer goods include the largest share of market in the biodegradable plastic additives market during their forecast period due to rising demand for eco-friendly products and increased awareness of the environment among consumers. Biodegradable plastics with additives feature widely in applications such as packaging, disposable items, textiles, and household goods and are increasingly used because of sustainability mandates and consumer preference for greener alternatives. This adoption is also taking place because of very stringent government regulations with respect to single-use plastics, particularly in food packaging and personal care sectors.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for the biodegradable plastic additives market, in terms of value, in 2023.

With strict regulation and heavy consumer demand for green products, Europe happens to be the biggest and advanced region in the biodegradable plastic additives market globally. European Union guidelines like the Single-Use Plastics Directive and the European Green Deal encourage the use of biodegradable plastics to minimize plastic waste and ensure the objectives of the circular economy. Bioplastics manufacturers are leveraging bioplastic additives to expand their scope of application in key industries, such as packaging, and consumer goods, thereby propelling bioplastics market growth.

Biodegradable Plastic Additives Companies

The key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Croda International Plc (UK), Stora Enso (Finland), UPM-Kymmene OYJ (Finland), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Borregaard AS (Norway), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US), and others.

Cargill Inc. is a leading global producer of industrial, agricultural, and food products that places a high priority on innovation and sustainability. The business serves a variety of industries, including bio-based materials and food processing. The company offers its products and services through, agriculture, animal nutrition, beauty, bioindustrial, food services, food & beverage, industrial, pharmaceutical, meat & poultry, risk management, supplements, and transportation.

DIC Corporation, is a prominent player in the world processes and materials, including packaging, automotive and electronics. The company operates through three business segments, namely, packaging & graphic, color & display, and functional products. In addition, DIC Corporation is active in environmentally friendly materials by formulating, for example, additives that render plastics biodegradable. Such additives increase elasticity, strength and processability of the polymers, while enhancing their ability to be environmentally friendly. Combining R& D and knowledge of polymers and resins with available partners from industries, DIC responds to the increasing need for sustainable solutions. Thus, through innovation and environmental conservation, DIC also helps to lower plastic pollution and carbon footprints, upholding the tenets of a circular economy and a clean environment.

