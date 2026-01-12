Bio-Polypropylene Market Strategic Insights And Growth Opportunities With Key Players Like Braskem, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

MENAFN - GetNews) The Bio-polypropylene Market is gaining traction as industries seek sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics. Growth is driven by rising environmental regulations, demand for low-carbon materials, and advancements in bio-based feedstocks. Key players such as Braskem, LyondellBasell, TotalEnergies, Borealis AG, and SABIC are investing in innovation and capacity expansion to support circular economy goals.

The bio-polypropylene market is estimated at USD 32,480 thousand in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,16,028 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2024 to 2029. The report provides key insights about bio-polypropylene market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals. A number of interactive factors are leading to the increasing use of bio-polypropylene and this trend is expected to continue in the future. As environmental consciousness grows and market trends lean toward sustainability, consumers and businesses are increasingly looking for the environmentally conscious version of the traditional plastic. Bio-polypropylene produced with sustainable feedstocks such as corn or sugarcane featuring carbon footprint reduction and biodegradability has begun to be highly desired by environmentally-minded consumers. Furthermore, the proliferation of plastic pollution and the rising government regulation to restrict plastic pollution and promote bio-based substitutes are prompting industry to use bio-based options. This has been extended by technological development which enhances the characteristics of bio-polypropylene along with its corresponding performance, to gain competitiveness over conventional polypropylene both in performance and cost effectiveness. The rise in market demands for critical industries, particularly from the packaging and automotive industry, for lightweight and sustainable materials is significantly boosting market growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

Flims application segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in bio-polypropylene market during the forecasted period in terms of value.

The bio-polypropylene market is segmented based on application i.e. Injection molding, textiles, films and other application. The films segment is the driving force in the bio-polypropylene market due to its wide spread application in packaging fields, especially in food and beverages. Its high barrier properties, weightlessness, and biodegradability facilitate the adoption of the material for environmentally friendly packaging applications, leading to a high current demand in this field. The films segment is leading the bio-polypropylene market owing to its wider application in packaging processes, mainly in the food and beverage industries. Bio-polypropylenes' good barrier property, lightweightness, and biodegradability enable it to be a solution to sustainable packaging, so it exponentially increases demand in that market. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products and the growing plastic waste regulations are also pushing the use of the bio-polypropylene films. With the aim of strengthening their sustainability profiles, companies in the film segment are forecasted to remain the market leader, due to innovations in production technologies that enhance the performance and capabilities of bio-polypropylene across applications.

Starch source is expected to have highest CAGR during forecasting period in terms of value.

Starch-based bio-polypropylene is anticipated to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the bio-polypropylene market due to its alignment with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and easy-to-decompose materials. With increasing environmental pressures, there is a major trend toward eco-friendly packaging in many different sectors including food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Starch-based bio-polypropylene provides a biodegradable solution fulfilling these sustainability requirements while also offering the necessary properties such as moisture resistance, which are crucial to maintain the product quality. Further advances in manufacturing technologies have also ensured feasibility and affordability of producing starch-based bioplastic and hence, have increased their attractiveness to manufacturers. Support for regulatory use of biodegradables consolidates demand, as governments enact regulations to cut down plastic waste. The broad application range of starch-based bio-polypropylene lends itself to use in a range of applications, which makes starch-based bio-polypropylene a choice of interest to industry seeking to improve their sustainability profile.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

The bio-polypropylene market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is currently undergoing a period of accelerated economic expansion, that is, in the case of, China and India, which is creating a considerable market for bio-based materials in several sectors such as automotive, packaging, and construction. Consumer and business awareness of the environmental sustainability are increasing, resulting in a trend toward eco-friendly materials. This tendency is corroborated by the use of bio-degradable plastic use made by the government, as well as the stringent regulations imposed on conventional plastics, generating an encouraging climate for bio-polypropylene implementations.

Bio-polypropylene Companies

Prominent companies include Braskem (Brazil), Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), FKuR (Germany), CITRONIQ, LLC (US), Borealis AG. (Austria), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), TotalEnergies (France), Borouge (UAE), Beaulieu International group (Belgium), INEOS (United Kingdom), Orlen Group(Poland), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Avient Corporation (US) and among others.

Braskem (Brazil)

Braskem is one of the companies from the Brazilian petrochemical sector, which performs a wide range of activities in the fields of polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC. The company has strong international presence and has industrial plants in Brazil, the US, Mexico, Europe and Asia and is actively engaged in the production process of bio-circular polypropylene with the aim of sustainability by the utilisation of source-material of renewable origin. The company emphasizes innovation and technology to improve product offerings and minimize its environmental impact. Braskem's bio-polypropylene is produced from sugarcane, thereby contributing to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as opposed to conventional polypropylene. This agrees with the increasing need for sustainable materials in different fields, such as packaging, automotive and consumer market.

Inquire Before Buying:

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is one of the large chemical companies leading in plastics, petrochemicals, and basic chemicals production, polyethylene and polypropylene market. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, having a strong manufacturing base that supports the full range of market requirements. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is also one of the main producers of fuel ethers with environmental quality advantage. Harmonizing with sustainable practice, the company is exploring bio-polypropylene production, which is currently based on renewable resources. This research is in accordance with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. vision of promoting the circular economy and the increasing demand of sustainable materials in different market areas such as packaging, automotive and consumer. Through innovation and investment in advanced technologies, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. aims to enhance its product offerings while promoting environmental responsibility.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is one of the major Japanese chemical producers with its businesses covering Life Healthcare Solutions, Mobility Solutions, ICT Solutions and Basic Green Materials. These portions include samples of specialty chemicals, elastomers, composite materials, semiconductor materials, and green chemicals to support multiple industries including health care and automobile industries. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has extensive international operations supported by regional headquarters in China, Germany, the US and Singapore. This worldwide network underpins its 20 country operations and employs almost 20,000 people worldwide. The company has multiple manufacturing sites in Japan such as Ichihara Works and Osaka Works, which allow it to produce at a large scale. Promoting sustainability in bio-polypropylene, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is actively involved in materials development. The company is specialized in, and producing, bio-based polymers that allow for both lowering the environmental footprint and maintaining high performance.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.