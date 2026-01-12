Latest Research On Application In The UAV (Drone) Avionics Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UAV (Drone) Avionics Market"The UAV (Drone) Avionics Market is expected to reach USD 10.81 billion by 2030, from USD 6.91 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.4%.

The report "UAV (Drone) Avionics Market by Application (Military, Commercial, Government & Law Enforcement, Consumer), MTOW (2,000 KG), System, Wing Type, and Region – Global Forecast To 2030" The UAV (drone) avionics market is expected to reach USD 10.81 billion by 2030, from USD 6.91 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.4%.

The UAV (Drone) Avionics Industry

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on " UAV (Drone) Avionics Market by Application (Military, Commercial, Government & Law Enforcement, Consumer), MTOW (2,000 KG), System, Wing Type, and Region – Global Forecast To 2030 "

View detailed Table of Content here -

-pong>

By Wing Type, the hybrid segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Demand for hybrid UAVs is rising. These systems provide longer flight durations and better control. Defense teams frequently use them for surveillance and border patrols. Recent upgrades to flight control and navigation tools are boosting their performance. Commercial users also rely on them for inspection and emergency response tasks. As a result, there is an increasing demand for reliable and efficient avionics in hybrid UAVs.

By MTOW, the 2–25 kg segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The demand for small and medium-sized UAVs is growing in both the defense and commercial sectors. Users want compact systems with reliable flight performance. The 2–25 KG class is used for border monitoring and infrastructure inspections. These UAVs also assist in disaster response and tactical operations. Advances in navigation and hybrid power are encouraging more users to adopt 2–25 KG UAVs.

Inquiry Before Buying @

Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

In Latin America, governments are increasing their investments in UAVs to improve border surveillance and national security. The region is also deploying UAVs to monitor critical infrastructure with advanced avionics. Advances in autonomous aviation are enhancing operational efficiency. AI-based analytics are further boosting performance. BVLOS regulations are advancing and supporting the wider use of UAVs. These changes are driving higher demand for new UAV avionics across defense, public safety, and commercial sectors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Elbit Systems Ltd. are the major players in the UAV (Drone) Avionics Companies.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.