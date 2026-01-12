Infusion Pump Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Infusion Pump Market by Product (Accessories (Dedicated, Non-dedicated), Devices (Insulin, Syringe, Volumetric, Enteral, PCA Pump)), Technology (Traditional, Specialty), Mode (Stationary, Portable), Application (Cancer, Diabetes) - Global Forecast to 2030

The report "Infusion Pump Market by Product (Accessories (Dedicated, Non-dedicated), Devices (Insulin, Syringe, Volumetric, Enteral, PCA Pump)), Technology (Traditional, Specialty), Mode (Stationary, Portable), Application (Cancer, Diabetes) - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2030 from USD 19.9 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%

608 Market Data Tables

86 Figures 582 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Infusion Pump Market - Global Forecast to 2030”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Baxter International Inc. (US),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Smiths Medical (US),

Fresenius Kabi (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US). and many more.......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Infusion Pump Market.

Based on products, the infusion pumps market is segmented into accessories & consumables and devices. The accessories & consumables segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infusion pumps market is segmented into infusion catheters, IV/administration sets, needleless connectors, cannulas, tubing and extension sets, valves, and other non-dedicated accessories & consumables. The infusion catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the non-dedicated accessories and consumables market in 2021.

Based on applications, the infusion pumps market is segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes management, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications (including infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and diseases of the heart, kidney, lungs, and liver). The diabetes management segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. APAC is the fastest-growing region for infusion pumps market.

The rapid expansion of the infusion pump market can be attributed to several key factors, including technological advancements, evolving healthcare delivery models, and demographic shifts. The introduction of sophisticated, interconnected infusion systems has been transformative, as these devices integrate seamlessly with electronic health records (EHRs) and hospital IT infrastructures. This integration facilitates precise dosing, enables real-time monitoring, and enhances clinical decision-making capabilities, improving patient safety and streamlining healthcare providers' workflows.