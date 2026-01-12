New Year Divorce Package Launched To Help Ontario Couples Start Fresh In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



BTL Law, a leading Ontario family law firm, today announced the launch of its New Year Divorce Package, a streamlined, affordable divorce solution designed to help couples ending their marriage start the New Year with certainty and peace of mind.

Recognizing that traditional divorce proceedings can be costly, complex, and stressful, BTL Law's New Year Divorce Package offers a fully remote, lawyer-led joint divorce process that simplifies paperwork, minimizes delays, and avoids court appearances - all at a transparent fixed fee.

“Our clients deserve a divorce process that is respectful, efficient, and predictable,” said Numan, Partner at BTL Law.“The New Year Divorce Package allows couples who agree on key issues to complete their divorce quickly, without unnecessary complexity or expense.”

New Year Divorce Package Highlights

BTL Law's New Year Divorce Package is ideal for couples seeking an uncontested joint divorce in Ontario. The package includes:



Complete preparation of all required divorce documents by experienced Ontario family lawyers

Remote signing and videoconference commissioning of affidavits

Child support calculations where required

Filing with the Superior Court of Justice

Final divorce order delivered efficiently No courthouse visits required







The fixed legal fee for the package is $900 plus HST, with applicable government court filing fees paid separately. Most uncontested cases are resolved quickly once documentation is finalized.

Supporting Couples with Dignity and Efficiency

BTL Law's New Year Divorce Package is tailored for couples who:



Are pursuing a joint, uncontested divorce

Agree on major issues such as parenting and support arrangements

Prefer a remote, streamlined process Want predictable legal costs and minimal stress

For cases involving disputes or contested issues, BTL Law continues to offer full family law support, including mediation, negotiation, and courtroom representation.

Responding to Evolving Client Needs

“As legal costs rise and demand for virtual legal services grows, clients are increasingly seeking solutions that are both accessible and reliable,” added Numan.“This package reflects our commitment to modern, client-focused legal services that prioritize clarity and efficiency.”

For more information or to get started with BTL Law's New Year Divorce Package, visit:

About BTL Law

BTL Law is a full-service Ontario law firm specializing in family law, including separation agreements, uncontested divorces, custody and support matters, and litigation services. BTL Law provides expert legal guidance with a commitment to client service, professionalism, and integrity.