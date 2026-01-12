MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Is Awarded As the Best Healthy and Wellness Destination appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The“Healthy Places 2025” award was given to Costa Rica by the renowned Men's Health and Women's Health platforms in their Spanish editions.

The renowned Spanish lifestyle magazines and platforms Men's Health and Women's Health awarded Costa Rica the“Best International Destination” prize in their“Healthy Places 2025” awards. This recognition distinguishes destinations and brands that are firmly committed to health, active living, and holistic well-being.

The award ceremony took place in Spain in December and will remain valid throughout 2026.

Costa Rica was selected as the ideal setting to enjoy well-being and improve physical and mental health, allowing visitors to switch off and reconnect with nature.

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, pointed out that the Spanish media based this award on the iconic“Pura Vida” lifestyle, the protection of biodiversity, and the wide range of outdoor activities offered by the country.“This award highlights our unforgettable experiences and the unparalleled beauty of our National Parks as pillars of a healthy tourism offering,” said the minister.

These awards feature six categories designed to recognize the healthiest and most adventurous places in the world. The selection criteria are based on the destination's ability to combine well-being with the latest trends in longevity, such as daily exercise in natural environments, quality rest and digital disconnection, as well as a balanced and locally sourced diet.

Spain is the sixth largest source market for tourists to Costa Rica. In 2025, the country welcomed more than 50,000 Spanish travelers, according to the latest data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). The total flow of European travelers reached just over 400,000 visitors at the end of last year, reaffirming Costa Rica's position as a leading destination in Europe.

Costa Rica, a desirable destination in 2026

In addition, during December 2025 and January 2026, destinations such as the Osa Peninsula, Nosara, and the province of Limón were included as trending destinations in prestigious lists of must-see places to visit during the year by specialized tourism media outlets such as the New York Times Travel, Forbes, and Travel & Leisure.

The Osa Peninsula ranked fourth in the world and first in Latin America on the list of“52 Places to Visit in 2026,” published by the US media outlet on Wednesday, January 7. According to the prestigious media outlet, Osa was selected for its beaches, unexplored forests, the biodiversity of Corcovado National Park, the abundant marine life of Caño Island, and the renewed tourist offerings of Uvita and Ojochal.

Nosara, meanwhile, was included in Forbes Magazine's Top 10“worthwhile” adventure destinations to consider. The publication highlighted the scenic beauty of the beach and its varied tourist activities, as well as being an unmissable spot for surfing.

Finally, according to Travel & Leisure, based on a study by Skyscanner, the province of Limón was ranked as the number one trending destination for all travelers who love dream beaches and rainforest hikes for 2026.

