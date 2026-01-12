US Revokes Record 100,000 Visas In Security Push

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) The Trump administration has revoked more than 100,000 visas from foreign nationals in less than one year, marking a record level of enforcement as part of its push to strengthen border controls and public safety, the US State Department said.

“The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty,” said Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department

Pigott said the scale of the action represents a sharp escalation compared to previous years.

“In less than one year, the State Department revoked over 100,000 visas from foreign nationals, marking a new record and more than a 150% increase in revocations since 2024,” he said.

According to the statement, the visa cancellations targeted foreign nationals accused or convicted of a range of criminal offenses.

“The State Department revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence,” Pigott said.

The administration credited the increase in revocations to enhanced screening and monitoring mechanisms introduced under President Donald Trump.

“The State Department's recently-launched Continuous Vetting Center works to ensure that all foreign nationals on American soil comply with our laws - and that the visas of those who pose a threat to American citizens are swiftly revoked,” Pigott said.

The Continuous Vetting Center is designed to track visa holders after their arrival in the United States, rather than relying solely on screening at the time of application or entry. Officials say the system allows authorities to respond more quickly when visa holders are charged with or convicted of crimes.

Pigott said the policy reflects a broader national security approach being pursued by the administration.

“The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security,” he said.

However, the statement did not provide a country-by-country breakdown of the revoked visas or specify how many involved temporary visitors, students, or longer-term residents.

The move comes amid intensified debate in the United States over immigration enforcement, border security, and the balance between national security and legal immigration pathways. Visa policies have emerged as a central focus of the administration's domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Visa revocation authority allows the US government to cancel visas issued to foreign nationals if they are deemed ineligible or pose security or public safety concerns.