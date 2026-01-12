GISEC Global Joins Abu Dhabi's Cyber Run & Ride To Champion Community Cyber Awareness

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)GISEC Global, the Middle East and Africa's leading cybersecurity event, will participate in the, a community-led initiative taking place in, reinforcing the importance of cyber awareness beyond the workplace and into everyday life.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the Cyber Run & Ride combines running and cycling activities with a broader mission to promote healthy lifestyles while raising awareness around technology, digital responsibility, and online safety. The event brings together professionals, families, fitness enthusiasts, and the wider community in a shared commitment to safer digital behaviour.

GISEC Global's participation reflects its belief that cybersecurity awareness must extend beyond boardrooms, policies, and technical forums and become embedded within society and culture. By supporting initiatives such as the Cyber Run & Ride, GISEC continues to advocate for a holistic approach to cyber resilience, where individuals play an active role alongside governments and organisations.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a niche or purely technical concern. It affects how we live, work, and connect every day,” said Alex Nicholl, Vice President, New Industries, at Dubai World Trade Centre.“By taking part in initiatives like the Cyber Run & Ride, GISEC Global is helping to bring cyber awareness into the community, reinforcing that digital safety starts with informed individuals and collective responsibility.”

Participants at the event will be able to take part in running races on 17 January across multiple distances, including half-marathon, 10km, 5km, and 2.5km, while cycling participation will be offered in a non-timed format on 18 January. To register and find out more about the routes, go here.

They will also be encouraged to engage with cyber awareness activities that highlight practical steps individuals can take to protect themselves online, from safe password practices to recognising digital threats. The initiative underscores how small, informed actions can contribute to broader digital resilience.

The Cyber Run & Ride aligns closely with GISEC GLOBAL's wider mission to serve as a platform for collaboration across the cybersecurity ecosystem. From global policy discussions and technical innovation to public-facing awareness initiatives, GISEC continues to support efforts that strengthen cyber preparedness at every level of society.

GISEC Global will next convene the international cybersecurity community at GISEC Global 2026, taking place from 5–7 May 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address the most pressing cyber challenges shaping the digital future.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC's second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC's recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai's vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.

