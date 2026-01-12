A Life Guided By Faith: Texas Pastor's Debut Memoir Asks A Timeless Question

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Am I My Brother's Keeper?" Chronicles Seven Decades of Divine Guidance Through Poverty, Racism, and Spiritual Warfare

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press is proud to announce the release of "Am I My Brother's Keeper?" a powerful and deeply personal memoir by Pastor Andrew Stafford. This compelling book arrives as a testament to a life lived in unwavering faith, challenging every reader to consider their responsibility toward their neighbors, friends, and family.

Are we truly our brother's keeper? With profound insight drawn from over seventy years of experience, Andrew Stafford explores this biblical imperative not as a theoretical concept, but as a practical, daily directive. The book is a chronicle of his journey, guided by the Holy Spirit, from a childhood of poverty to becoming a leader within his family, community, and nation. He shares intimate stories of watching God provide for his resilient mother, Maezell, who in the 1940s refused welfare to teach her five children the value of dependence on God, not government.

Stafford's narrative does not shy away from the valleys-he details his struggles with economic hardship, racism, and spiritual warfare. Yet, the central message is one of triumphant hope. He learned firsthand that even in the shadow of death, there is no need to fear evil for those who are willing to "wait on Him." This book is the culmination of a lifetime of observation, proving the truth of the Psalm, he holds dear: that the righteous are never forsaken.

"Am I My Brother's Keeper?" is more than a memoir; it is an invitation to witness the active presence of God in everyday life and to discover how He empowers each of us to make the world a better place.

“Am I My Brother's Keeper?" is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Author

Andrew Stafford is a man of profound faith and dedication. In a remarkable turn of fate, he returned to his hometown of Schulenburg, Texas, after twenty-five years to pastor the very church where he was baptized at seven years old. He has now been the pastor there for seventeen years. Before answering the full call to ministry, he built a life for twenty years in the building trades union. A lifelong learner, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at the age of sixty-nine and continues his studies toward a master's degree. This book is dedicated to his mother, Maezell, whose strength and sacrifice laid the foundation for his faith.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top publicity agency known for delivering innovative solutions for authors seeking to tell their important stories. We are a team of professionals who combine personal attention with industry expertise to ensure each title reaches its intended audience.