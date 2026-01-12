This Church Doesn't Promise Salvation And Claims That's The Point

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Actulint Church Rejects Rescue Narratives in Favor of Responsibility, Structure, and Adult Meaning

ATLANTA, GA - January 12, 2026 - At a time when many religious institutions continue to promise salvation, redemption, or eternal correction, a new philosophical church is deliberately refusing to do so, and says that refusal is essential.

The Actulint Church, a for-profit rational church launched this year, has taken a position that sharply contrasts with traditional religious doctrine. There is no salvation coming, and meaning must be built without it.

“We're not denying salvation to provoke,” an Actulint spokesperson said.“We're rejecting it because rescue narratives reduce urgency, responsibility, and seriousness in the present.”

A Church Without Rescue

Actulint describes itself as a rational, video-based philosophical church for people who have outgrown faith but still want structure, meaning, and ethical clarity. It makes no supernatural claims, offers no doctrine of sin or absolution, and promises no afterlife where mistakes are corrected later.

Instead, Actulint teaches that:



Meaning is constructed, not revealed

Responsibility is the source of freedom Choices matter precisely because there is no final reset

“When nothing is guaranteed, attention sharpens,” the spokesperson said.“Life becomes more serious, not less.”

Why Reject Salvation?

According to Actulint, salvation-centered systems unintentionally train people to wait, to endure circumstances rather than change them, and to postpone responsibility in anticipation of rescue.

“Salvation can be comforting,” the statement reads.“But comfort is not the same as progressive action.”

By rejecting salvation altogether, Actulint frames this life as not a rehearsal, but the only arena in which meaning, character, and consequence exist.

A Different Kind of Church

Actulint also distinguishes itself structurally. It operates as a for-profit entity, rejecting tax-exempt status in favor of transparency and accountability. There are no tithes, no moral pressure to give, and no financial rewards tied to belief or status.

Support is voluntary. Value comes first.

“If this work provides clarity and structure,” the spokesperson said,“people will support it. If it doesn't, it shouldn't exist.”