A New Epic Sci-Fi Saga Begins: John C. Goodman Introduces: The Traveler Series

MENAFN - GetNews)Science fiction author John C. Goodman invites readers into a vast and imaginative universe with the launch of his new five-book saga, The Traveler Series, beginning with

Inspired by personal experiences and a powerful dream-like vision, Goodman weaves a story that blends real-world ideas with futuristic imagination. His goal is to inspire readers and raise awareness through a tale that spans over 10,000 years, exploring survival, responsibility, and the bonds that connect civilizations across space and time.

At the heart of the series is the luminous world of Nibiru, a planet of endless light powered by a rare resource known as Xenotrium ore. For thousands of years, its people have lived in beauty and advanced technology, until that power source begins to fade. As Chancellor of the Zefer Tribe, Anensi must search for answers beyond his world, facing choices that could save his people but forever change another planet: Earth.

What sets Goodman's work apart is his ability to mix actual world concepts, ancient mythology, and cutting-edge science into a deeply emotional and thought-provoking narrative. The story doesn't just explore distant planets, it reflects on humanity itself, asking how far we would go to protect what we love.

The journey continues in future installments such as Book Two: Between Two Worlds, which explores resource scarcity and moral responsibility as Nibiruan explorers travel to Earth's distant past, and Book Three: The Hidden Legacy, a tale of genetic heritage, redemption, and the lasting impact of alien intervention on humanity.

Goodman's writing promises readers an experience that is entertaining, inspiring, and cinematic, leaving them eager to see the story one day come alive on screen.

“When the resources that sustain paradise begin to fade, how far would you go to preserve everything you love?”

About the Author

John C. Goodman is a science fiction writer driven by a lifelong passion for storytelling and visionary ideas. Drawing from imagination, curiosity, and a love for epic narratives, he creates worlds that challenge readers to think deeply while enjoying thrilling adventures.

Now Available

Book One: The Planet Nibiru, along with early titles in The Traveler Series, is live now and available for readers. This marks the beginning of an ambitious saga that will unfold across five books, with more stories already in the works, including audiobooks and potential screen adaptations.

To learn more, visit johncharlesgoodman