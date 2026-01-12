8-Hour Continuous Fishing Performance: DERY Sport Fishing Sun Protection Shirts Deliver Long-Lasting UPF Coverage And Consistent Moisture Control

MENAFN - GetNews) DERY Sport, a professional OEM/ODM sportswear manufacturer specializing in sun-protective functional apparel, is reinforcing its position in the fishing and outdoor apparel sector with fishing shirts engineered for 8-hour continuous fishing use, offering UPF sun protection without degradation and persistent moisture-wicking performance throughout extended wear.

Developed to meet the demands of anglers who spend full fishing sessions under direct sun exposure, DERY Sport's fishing sun protection shirts are positioned as long-duration angling gear, designed to maintain comfort, breathability, and sun protection over the course of an entire day on the water.

Built for 8-Hour Continuous Fishing Sessions

DERY Sport states that its fishing sun protection shirts are designed to support 8-hour long-lasting sun protection fishing shirt performance during continuous fishing activities. The garments combine UPF-certified fabrics with moisture management construction to help anglers remain protected and comfortable during prolonged outdoor use.

This positioning addresses the needs of fishing enthusiasts and professional outdoor users who require apparel suitable for extended fishing sessions rather than short-term wear. By emphasizing long-duration use, DERY Sport strengthens its product performance credibility within the fishing apparel category.

Persistent Moisture-Wicking for Extended Outdoor Wear

DERY Sport fishing shirts are constructed using functional fabrics selected for breathability, sweat absorption, diffusion, and evaporation. This enables the shirts to function as persistent moisture-wicking fishing apparel, helping manage perspiration and reduce discomfort during long hours of activity.

The company's fabric selection supports airflow and quick-drying properties, allowing moisture to disperse efficiently during extended fishing, boating, and other outdoor pursuits. These characteristics are central to DERY Sport's approach to functional sun protection apparel designed for continuous wear.







Verified Sun Protection Through Fabric Standards

DERY Sport fishing sun protection shirts utilize UV-protective fabric series available with UPF 30+, UPF 50+, or higher levels based on customer requirements. According to the company, these fabrics are designed to provide reliable sun protection during long-duration outdoor activities and comply with AS/NZS 4399:1996 standards, where UPF 50+ represents excellent protection.

As part of its fishing sunwear test positioning, DERY Sport highlights that its anti-UV fabrics are non-toxic, skin-safe, and engineered to maintain breathability, color stability, and moisture absorption while delivering effective ultraviolet shielding.

Available fabric options include Milk Silk, Double Mitory Poplin, Twill Mitong Fabric, Small Mitong Fabric, Cationic Fabric, Milk Silk Fleece, Spandex Cationic Fabric, Butterfly Fabric, Cuboid Fabric, and Wave Fabric. Each material is selected to support long-duration angling gear requirements.

Functional Design for Long-Duration Angling

DERY Sport fishing shirts incorporate functional design elements suitable for extended outdoor fishing scenarios. These include elastic and four-way stretch fabrics, adjustable cuffs and hems, breathable silhouettes, and three-dimensional tailoring that supports freedom of movement during prolonged activity.

Loose and ventilated patterns help promote airflow, while hooded and long-sleeve designs provide additional coverage for anglers exposed to sun for extended periods. Women's fishing shirts feature dedicated tailoring, including waist-curve shaping, optimized shoulder movement, and adjustable chest design to support comfort during long outdoor sessions.







Custom Fishing Apparel for B2B Buyers

As an established OEM/ODM manufacturer, DERY Sport provides customized fishing sunwear solutions for outdoor equipment distributors, fishing supplies retailers, brand buyers, sports clubs, schools, and enterprises worldwide. Customization options include logo application, tailored sizing, pattern selection, and both spot dye sublimation and all-over dye sublimation cut-and-sew processes.

DERY Sport's fishing apparel portfolio includes fishing shirts, hooded fishing shirts, rash guards, fishing shorts, caps, sun face shields, and safety wear or workwear. Products are available in men's, women's, youth, toddler, long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and hooded silhouettes, with minimum order quantities starting at 100 pieces.

Operating from a 3,000-square-meter facility with more than 300 employees and multiple production lines, DERY Sport supports consistent output and efficient delivery for global B2B partners.

For more details visit:

Inquries can be sent to...

Address: No. 201, Workshop of Shengping Industrial Co., Dong Po Da Shan Yuan, Zhangcha, China.

About DERY Sport

Founded in 2000, DERY Sport is an OEM/ODM sportswear manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in developing and producing sun-protective functional apparel. The company focuses on delivering reliable, customizable fishing and outdoor clothing solutions that support long-duration use, competitive pricing, and international quality standards.