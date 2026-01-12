CE-LINK Unveils Next-Gen 80G/120G Thunderbolt 5 Triple Videos 14-In-1 Docking Station

CE-LINK, the world's leading provider of intelligent connectivity solutions, officially announces the launch of its revolutionary Thunderbolt 5 docking station: the 80G/120G Thunderbolt 5 Triple Video 14-in-1 Docking Station. This groundbreaking product leverages Intel's latest Thunderbolt 5 technology to elevate the desktop connectivity experience to unprecedented heights, delivering ultimate performance for professional creators, gamers, and enterprise users.

With support for up to 120Gbps dynamic bandwidth, CE-LINK's latest docking station provides a seamless balance of ultra-high data transfer, multiple 8K video outputs, and reliable power delivery. Built with future-proof versatility, it is fully backward compatible with USB4 v2, USB4, Thunderbolt 4/3, and DP Alt Mode devices, ensuring wide adoption across evolving ecosystems.

Advanced Thunderbolt 5 Performance

The dock is equipped with two downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, each capable of up to 120Gbps throughput with theoretical support for 8K/120Hz resolution and 15W downstream device charging. Display output ports support video extension up to 8K/60Hz via DP or HDMI. On compatible Windows Thunderbolt 5 laptops, it supports max dual 8K/60Hz or triple 4K/144Hz with different video outputs, creating immersive multi-screen workstations ideal for content creation, data analysis, and entertainment.

Dynamic bandwidth allocation intelligently switches between 80Gbps and 120Gbps based on usage scenarios, ensuring optimal performance whether users are transferring massive files, streaming in 8K, or powering demanding peripherals.

Comprehensive Multi-Port Connectivity

The docking station offers a complete suite of ports tailored for modern workflows:



USB-C 10Gbps x2 (one with 30W output for fast device charging)

USB-A 10Gbps x1

USB-A 5Gbps x2

SD/TF 4.0 Card Reader x1

RJ45 Ethernet (2.5G) x1

3.5mm Combo Audio Jack x1 DC Input 180W (with up to PD3.1 140W host charging)

Notably, the dock features smart power management, dynamically allocating power between the laptop and dock in real time based on the demands of connected devices.

This wide array of connections makes the dock a central command hub for laptops, external drives, displays, audio equipment, and network devices.

Designed for Sustainable Development

Beyond high performance, CE-LINK designed the docking station with environmental responsibility in mind. The PCB uses halogen-free materials, the plastic housing is crafted from PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials, and the aluminum shell is made from recycled aluminum-a commitment to sustainable product development without compromising durability.

For added security, the dock integrates a K-Lock slot, making it suitable for office and enterprise environments where device protection is essential.

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a leading OEM and ODM company dedicated to developing innovative digital connectivity products. The portfolio spans docking stations, adapters, charging devices, and more, with products distributed to over 70 countries and regions worldwide. CE-LINK remains committed to technology-driven innovation and user-centric design, delivering premium connectivity experiences to customers globally.

