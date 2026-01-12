Startup Cracks The ROI Problem In Leadership Training With AI Simulation Software

MENAFN - GetNews) AI leadership training software provides the critical practice component that traditional programs can't deliver - rescuing €10,000's+ of value currently lost to the forgetting curve

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - 12 January, 2026 - Blue Horizon Training today announced LeaderCoreAI, an AI leadership simulation software platform that lets managers practice difficult conversations training through realistic AI role-play - addressing the critical gap that causes most leadership programs to fail.

The platform targets a problem the training industry has long acknowledged: the forgetting curve. Research shows learners forget 70% of new information within 24 hours, and up to 90% within a week, without active reinforcement.* For organizations investing €90,000 in a 20-manager leadership cohort, this represents a staggering loss.

"Traditional leadership programs deliver real value - expert facilitation, proven frameworks, peer learning," said Frank Basinski, founder of Blue Horizon Training, drawing on a 20-year leadership career. "But they've always faced an impossible challenge: how do you provide genuine practice for difficult conversations, delegation, or performance reviews? A single 10-minute awkward role-play with colleagues isn't real practice. AI simulation is."

The ROI Economics

If 90% of a €90,000 leadership program fades within weeks, organizations capture only €9,000 of lasting value - losing €81,000 to knowledge decay.

LeaderCoreAI costs €6,460 for the entire 20-manager cohort per year. If the platform improves retention by 40 percentage points, organizations rescue an additional €36,000. That's a 457% return on the subscription.

"You're not adding to your training budget," Basinski explained. "You're rescuing value that's currently evaporating."

How It Works

LeaderCoreAI offers AI role-play training for performance reviews, difficult conversations training for managers, and delegation practice - all through realistic scenarios. AI-powered team members with distinct personalities respond dynamically to leadership choices, creating unscripted conversations that feel remarkably authentic.

Users receive detailed feedback scoring their performance across competencies like emotional intelligence and decision-making - with specific examples and personalized coaching recommendations. HR directors get analytics dashboards showing cohort-level training ROI.

A "Private Scenarios" feature allows managers to prepare for actual upcoming conversations - completely confidential practice for tomorrow's difficult meeting.

Early Results

- At EU-CONEXUS, a European university consortium, 100% of participants reported improved decision-making clarity. One called it "the most effective emotional intelligence training I've ever encountered."

- The COO of Total Soft called the experience "scary good."

- Leonardo UK signed on as the first enterprise client through UK partner CTG Group.

Availability

LeaderCoreAI is available now for organizations seeking AI leadership training solutions that protect their development investments. HR departments can trial the AI new manager training simulation free at leadercore, with enterprise deployments starting at €359/year per manager.

"Every week that passes, another cohort completes another expensive program - and the forgetting curve starts erasing what they learned," said Basinski. "We're offering a way to finally break that cycle."