518 Renovations Launches Comprehensive“Aging-In-Place” Services To Empower Seniors And Enhance Home Safety

MENAFN - GetNews)518 Renovations, a leading provider of home remodeling and restoration services in Fulton and Montgomery Counties, is proud to announce the official launch of its specialized Aging-in-Place service line. This new offering is designed to help local seniors and individuals with mobility challenges remain in their homes safely, comfortably, and independently through strategic, high-quality home modifications.

As the "Aging-in-Place" movement grows, 518 Renovations is meeting the demand by providing tailored solutions that blend accessibility with aesthetic appeal. Key features of the new service include:



Safety-Focused Bathroom Remodels: Installation of walk-in tubs, low-threshold showers, and strategically placed grab bars.

Mobility Enhancements: Non-slip flooring updates, widened doorways, and ramp installations.

Accessibility Lighting: Improved visibility through specialized LED lighting systems to prevent falls. Custom Kitchen Adjustments: Lowered countertops and pull-out shelving for easier access.



"Our mission has always been to build customers for life and improve our cities one property at a time," said Barry Chapin, Operations Manager and Owner of 518 Renovations. "With our new, we are taking that commitment a step further. We want to ensure that our neighbors don't have to leave the homes they love just because their physical needs have changed. By integrating safety features into beautiful, modern designs, we're providing peace of mind for both the homeowners and their families."

The 518 Renovations team brings years of experience in residential rehab and remodeling, having completed over 30 full-home renovations in the region. Their expertise ensures that modifications are not only functional but also add long-term value to the property.

Residents in Gloversville, Johnstown, Amsterdam, and the surrounding 518 area codes can now schedule a consultation to assess their home's current accessibility and plan for future needs.

About 518 Renovations

518 Renovations is a full-service remodeling company based in Gloversville, NY. Specializing in kitchen and bath remodels, additions, and basement renovations, the company is dedicated to exceptional craftsmanship and community revitalization. "Building Customers For Life" is not just a slogan; it is the foundation of every project they undertake.