Goodwin Made Releases New Original Single Titled“Pick Yourself Up”

Deeply personal and inspirational song was written and produced by Ken Goodwin and features powerful lead vocals by Jaime Arin

LOS ANGELES - January 12, 2026 - Goodwin Made today announced the release of a new original single titled“Pick Yourself Up.” Written and produced by Ken Goodwin, the deeply personal and inspirational song features lead vocals by Jaime Arin.“Pick Yourself Up” is a track that speaks directly to people facing grief, hardship, or moments when life feels overwhelming. It encourages listeners to keep going even when strength feels scarce, blending emotional lyrics with a warm, uplifting production. The single is being released across major digital streaming platforms.

The song came into being based on Goodwin's personal life experience. He explained.“When I was writing 'Pick Yourself Up,' I drew on the pain of losing both of my parents-my mom at 57 and my dad at 64. Those losses deeply affected my sister and brother as well, and that shared grief became part of the emotional foundation of the song.”

He added,“The song is about allowing yourself to feel the weight of loss without staying there. I wanted to write it from a female perspective, because vulnerability can sometimes be expressed more openly that way, but the truth is, men feel this just as deeply. We just don't always show it.”

This release continues Goodwin Made's mission of creating music with meaning-songs that listeners can lean on during difficult seasons of life. According to Goodwin,“Hearing Jaime Arin bring the song's emotion to life vocally was incredible. Her talent and sensitivity elevated the song in ways I couldn't have imagined, and the collaboration was so strong that we already have two more songs together that I'm excited to release in the coming months.”

The song's lyrics explore how even strong, capable adults can feel overwhelmed at times, yet still find strength through grounding advice and a steady perspective. The song balances vulnerability with resolve, reminding listeners that feeling shaken doesn't mean staying stuck.“Pick Yourself Up” captures that philosophy in musical form-honoring the kind of lived wisdom that doesn't come from grand speeches, but from consistent, everyday reminders about how to face life head-on.

“Pick Yourself Up” was written as a reflection on resilience, perspective, and the everyday wisdom that helps people navigate life's challenges. A central phrase in the song,“It's a done deal,” comes directly from the songwriter's father-in-law, who still uses this phrase often when talking about handling difficult situations. To him,“It's a done deal” means accepting reality once something has happened. It's not about giving up.

About Goodwin Made

Goodwin Made is an independent music brand created by songwriter and producer Ken Goodwin. The brand is rooted in creating emotionally authentic, story-driven music that reflects real life, rich with resonances of grief, perseverance, healing, faith, and resilience. Rather than focusing on trends or commercial formulas, Goodwin Made is centered on connection: songs that meet people where they are and give them language for emotions that are often hard to express. Each release under Goodwin Made is intentionally crafted to carry meaning, depth, and relatability.

About Ken Goodwin

Ken Goodwin writes from lived experience and personal reflection, often drawing inspiration from family, loss, personal growth, and the quiet strength required to keep going during difficult seasons. His message is simple and practical: acknowledge it, stop dwelling on it, and pick yourself up and move forward.