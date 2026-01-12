Fluxion Therapeutics Appoints Vince Groppi, Ph.D., To Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - GetNews)Fluxion Therapeutics, a Physiomics company, today announced the appointment of Vince Groppi, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.







Dr. Vince Groppi brings over three decades of leadership in neuroscience drug discovery, specialized assay development, and translational biomarkers to Fluxion.

Dr. Groppi's career is defined by foundational contributions to ion channel screening. He was a co-inventor of the FLIPR platform, the industry standard for high-throughput screening (HTS) of ion channels and GPCRs. As CSO at Essen Bioscience, he pioneered planar patch-clamp technology and led the development of IonWorks HT, the first commercial automated patch-clamp (APC) platform.

Dr. Groppi will provide strategic scientific leadership as the company scales its ScorpION(c) ion channel analytics platform. ScorpION utilizes AI-driven interpretation to streamline complex electrophysiological data, conforming analytics to evolving regulatory requirements for cardiac safety and pro-arrhythmic risk assessment.

"Vince's expertise in bridging the gap between hardware engineering and drug discovery is unmatched," said Eli Black, CEO of Fluxion Therapeutics. "His guidance will be instrumental as we deploy ScorpION(c) to address the 'interpretation bottleneck' in cardiac safety and neuropsychiatric drug development."

"While APC has revolutionized data acquisition, the complexity of data analysis remains a significant barrier to broad adoption in safety pharmacology," said Dr. Groppi. "Fluxion's ScorpION(c) platform addresses this by applying AI to the interpretative layer of APC. I look forward to helping the team deliver these advanced analytics to the global discovery community."

About Fluxion

Fluxion Therapeutics is a U.S.-based leader in AI-driven pre-clinical assay development and screening workflows. The company specializes in omics-scale ion channel data QC and standards, XAI, developing Physiomics as the missing "fifth Big Omics", and AI integration across trans-omics network analysis and systems biology.