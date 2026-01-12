Fluxion Therapeutics And University Of Michigan's CCG Partner To Transform Ion Channel Drug Discovery Using AI

MENAFN - GetNews)Fluxion Therapeutics and the Center for Chemical Genomics (CCG) at the University of Michigan have entered a two-year research collaboration to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models for the automated analysis of ion channel electrophysiology.







The partnership combines Fluxion's proprietary AI-driven analytics with the CCG's high-throughput screening (HTS) infrastructure. Together, the organizations will develop 'Omics-scale datasets to standardize and accelerate the interpretation of automated patch-clamp (APC) data-a critical bottleneck in current drug discovery.

Advancing Safety and Toxicology

A primary focus of the collaboration is the refinement of Fluxion's E-Profiler assay platform. By leveraging the CCG's extensive chemical libraries, the teams will validate new models for:

* Cardiotoxicity: Refining CiPA-compliant predictive models for heart safety.

* Expanded Toxicology: Developing variations of E-Profiler to detect Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) and Immunotoxicity.

* Physiomics©: Integrating electrophysiological data with other 'Omics layers to provide a holistic view of cellular health and drug response.

Strategic Benefits to the Partners

* For Fluxion Therapeutics: The collaboration provides access to the CCG's world-class HTS core to generate the massive, high-resolution datasets required to train and "ingest" diverse biological signals. This will accelerate Fluxion's goal of dominating the ion channel analytics market with commercially robust, FDA-aligned predictive tools.

* For the Center for Chemical Genomics (CCG): The CCG gains access to cutting-edge AI tools that convert raw electrophysiology data into actionable insights. This enhances the Center's ability to support complex academic and industrial projects, specifically in Target ID and Hit ID for neurological and metabolic diseases.

"By partnering with the renowned scientists at UMich, we are capitalizing on regulatory trends to enhance predictive analytics," said Eli Black, Ph.D., CEO of Fluxion Therapeutics. "This collaboration allows us to slash the costs and time associated with pre-clinical toxicology while increasing the predictive power of our ML models."

Andy Alt, Director of the CCG, added: "Fluxion's expertise in AI-aided assay development complements our HTS capabilities perfectly. Together, we are creating a standardized, high-resolution platform that reduces the biases of manual analytics and opens new possibilities for ion channel research."

About Fluxion Therapeutics

Fluxion Therapeutics is a U.S.-based leader in AI-driven pre-clinical assay development. The company specializes in large-scale electrophysiology data handling and the integration of "Physiomics"©-the nexus of ion channel analytics and systems biology.

About the Center for Chemical Genomics (CCG)

Part of the University of Michigan's Life Sciences Institute, the CCG provides high-throughput screening, assay optimization, and expertise in pharmacology to accelerate the transition from basic biology to novel therapeutics.