Ssenstone Receives ISO 9001 Certification For OTAC Operations At Swidch

SSenStone has achieved ISO 9001 certification for the quality management system governing its OTAC (One-Time Authentication Code) technology, confirming that OTAC is developed, delivered and maintained under an internationally recognised quality framework.

ISO 9001 is the global standard for quality management systems, verifying that an organisation applies structured and repeatable processes across product development, service delivery and continuous improvement. The certification confirms that the full lifecycle of OTAC - from engineering and testing to deployment and ongoing maintenance - is managed through controlled and auditable processes.

OTAC is a one-way, dynamically generated authentication technology designed for operational technology (OT) and industrial control system environments, where network instability, legacy equipment and safety constraints often limit the use of conventional identity and access methods. OTAC enables users, devices and commands to be uniquely verified without requiring persistent connectivity or bi-directional communication with a server.

The technology is deployed globally through swIDch, SSenStone's UK-based global headquarters, where OTAC is engineered, delivered and supported for industrial and critical-infrastructure customers worldwide. Solutions such as Endpoint OTAC and the OTAC Trusted Access Gateway (TAG) are designed to integrate into live industrial systems while preserving operational continuity.

“ISO 9001 confirms that OTAC is developed and operated under disciplined, internationally recognised quality processes,” said Chang-Hun Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of SSenStone and swIDch.“For customers working with swIDch globally, this provides additional assurance that OTAC is engineered to meet the reliability and repeatability required in critical OT environments.”