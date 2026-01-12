Industry Reading Set For New Musical Memoir“Weightless: Becoming Lighter Than Your Baggage”

MENAFN - GetNews) Hilarious, Heart-Pounding Journey From Breakdown to Breakthrough







Weightless: Becoming Lighter Than Your Baggage, a bold new original musical blending comedy, catastrophe, music, and radical emotional honesty, will receive its New York performance reading on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Black Box at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St).

Written by Laura Clancy & Trynne Paris, with music and lyrics by Laura Clancy & Drew Lawrence, and directed by Eileen Nelson, Weightless invites audiences into a world where our inner voices become full characters-and where personal trauma transforms, quite literally, into musical theatre.

Funny, moving, and unflinchingly honest, Weightless follows Laura as she confronts her past with the help – and chaos – of her inner voices.

When she reaches her breaking point and lightning refuses to strike, she decides:

“I've still got epic stuff to do ”

The cast features Laura Clancy, Bethany McDonald, Mackenzie Godfrey, Kathleen O'Neill and Peggy Lee Brennan.The reading is directed by Eileen Nelson, with Michael Wilkins serving as music director.

Learn more at:

Press Contact

For press tickets, interviews, or additional information: see info below