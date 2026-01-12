From Baltimore's Streets To The FBI Homicide Task Force,“Looking For Trouble” Earns The Literary Titan Book Award

Looking for Trouble, the powerful memoir by veteran law enforcement officer Maurice Hicks, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its raw authenticity, gripping storytelling, and profound insight into police work, community, and personal resilience.

In Looking for Trouble, Maurice Hicks chronicles an extraordinary 20-year career in Maryland law enforcement, rising from a rookie patrolman on the streets of Baltimore to Lieutenant and lead investigator on an FBI Safe Streets Homicide Task Force. An introvert by nature, Hicks spent his life attempting to avoid danger, yet found himself repeatedly confronted with drug kingpins, murderers, and serial rapists while serving Baltimore City and Prince George's County. The memoir captures his cinematic transformation into a relentless, battle-hardened police veteran while exploring the personal cost of operating in the shadows of violent crime.

The book delivers an unfiltered look at the realities of police work, exposing both the physical danger of the streets and the internal battles within elite investigative units. Hicks recounts his clashes with a ruthless drug dealer who later rose to become the most elusive kingpin in county history, suspected of 12 murders. As violence threatened to overwhelm the community, Hicks emerged against the odds to lead the homicide task force charged with stopping the killings. Along the way, he was forced to confront his upbringing, reconcile his values, and navigate professional crises that nearly derailed his career.

In a glowing review, Literary Titan praised the book's pace and honesty, calling it“sharp, tense, and full of heart.” The review highlights the memoir's vivid depiction of city life, its blunt and rhythmic prose, and the emotional weight carried by officers in the line of duty. Literary Titan commended Hicks for refusing to sanitize the experience, offering readers the smoke, noise, fear, and humanity of policing while weaving in reflections on family, mentors, and the environments that shape a life.

Hicks has said the book was essential to write not only as a legacy for his children and family, but also as a voice for crime victims and a transparent account of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of police officers. Writing the memoir allowed him to reflect deeply on his life, recognize patterns shaped by his upbringing, and develop greater empathy and self-awareness.

Looking for Trouble is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers seeking a vivid, unfiltered memoir are encouraged to order their copy today and experience a firsthand account of courage, purpose, and resilience forged in the most challenging environments.

About the Author

Maurice Hicks is a decorated 20-year veteran of Maryland law enforcement and a former lead investigator with the FBI Safe Streets Homicide Task Force. Raised on the unforgiving streets of Baltimore, he defied the odds by channeling early hardship into a lifelong commitment to justice, leadership, and mentorship. Throughout his career, Hicks served as a patrol officer, detective, and lieutenant, working in Street Narcotics, Major Narcotics, Intelligence, Robbery, and Homicide divisions. His service earned numerous honors, including two Chief's Awards of Merit and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Award.

Hicks holds a master's degree in management from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree in criminology from the University of Maryland Global Campus, where he has served as an adjunct associate professor for 25 years. A Certified Protection Professional, former owner of a private detective agency in Nevada, and current owner of private detective agencies in Maryland and Nevada, he is also a proud father of five and grandfather of seven.