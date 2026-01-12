Award-Winning Reimagining Of Jane Eyre Shines As“Janice Everet” Receives The Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Janice Everet, the Southern gothic historical romance novel by Meredith Leigh Burton, has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Fiction, recognizing its exceptional storytelling, emotional depth, and powerful contribution to disability representation in literature.

Inspired by Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre, Janice Everet reimagines the classic through the eyes of a blind heroine growing up in the rural American South during the Great Depression, World War II, and the 1950s. The novel asks a provocative question: What if Jane Eyre were blind and navigating a society shaped by economic hardship, war, and rigid social hierarchies? The result is a haunting and deeply human story of resilience, forbidden love, and self-discovery.

The novel follows Janice, a young blind woman raised in the oppressive household of her aunt, where cruelty, condescension, and prejudice are daily realities. Finding comfort among the household servants, particularly Gustav, who faces racial abuse, Janice learns empathy and quiet strength. After a traumatic turning point forces her onto an unexpected journey, she encounters education, wartime sacrifice, friendship, betrayal, and the lingering shadows of her past. When Janice accepts a teaching position for a blind child, her new life becomes entangled with unsettling secrets connected to her mysterious employer, leading to revelations that test her courage and capacity for love.

Literary Titan praised the novel for its intimate narrative voice and its refusal to frame blindness as tragedy or punishment. In its official review, the publication highlighted Burton's“unflinching honesty,” nuanced portrayal of trauma survival, and the tender, earned romance at the heart of the story. The review commended the novel for balancing Southern gothic tension with hope, dignity, and emotional warmth, calling it a journey toward agency and joy after adversity.

The book is the adult fiction debut of Meredith Leigh Burton and has also achieved the distinction of being a #1 New Release in Gothic and Romantic Literary Criticism. The story contains mature content and mild profanity and is recommended for adult readers.

Janice Everet is available now on Amazon. Readers who appreciate historical romance, Southern gothic atmosphere, and thoughtful reimaginings of literary classics are encouraged to discover this award-winning novel today.

About the Author

Meredith Leigh Burton is a motivational speaker, singer, teacher, and author dedicated to telling stories that highlight disability representation, resilience, and hidden strength. Blind from birth, she brings an authentic and affirming perspective to her fiction, challenging harmful tropes and emphasizing that disability is not a curse but a unique way of engaging with the world. Her novel Janice Everet: A Southern Gothic Jane Eyre Retelling received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Fiction. Burton resides in Lynchburg, Tennessee, where she enjoys reading, music, theatrical productions, and long walks in nature. Through her writing, she is passionate about giving voice to those who are often ignored and illuminating the quiet courage found in adversity.