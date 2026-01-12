Stewart & Stewart Attorneys Launches Safe And Sober Program To Promote Responsible Celebrations Across Indiana

Carmel & Indianapolis, Indiana - Ahead of New Year's celebrations, Stewart & Stewart Attorneys is proud to launch its annual Safe and Sober Program, a community-focused initiative designed to encourage responsible decision-making and keep Indiana roads safe by offering financial support for rides home instead of drinking and driving.

With a deep commitment to public safety and community service, Stewart & Stewart are once again promoting safetransportation options during times when impaired driving risks increase. The Safe and Sober Program provides eligible participants with reimbursement for part of their ridesharing costs, helping remove barriers to choosing a safe ride home.

Program Details & How It Works

Eligible participants can register for the Safe and Sober Program by completing the online form available at the Stewart & Stewart website:

. Once registered, participants use ride-sharing services such as Uber or Lyft to get home safely, then submit their ride receipts, including the date and time via email to ... for reimbursement consideration.

Stewart & Stewart covers the first $20 of the ride cost for qualifying trips, provided the rides are used to travel home and not to another drinking location. This thoughtful approach encourages meaningful, responsible choices while reducing the temptation to drive while impaired.

A Tradition of Safety and Service

The Safe and Sober Program reflects Stewart & Stewart's broader mission of community engagement and safety. The firm regularly undertakes service efforts and local partnerships aimed at enhancing well-being and reducing risk across Indiana's neighborhoods. By offering tangible support that offsets the cost of getting home safely, Stewart & Stewart underscores its dedication to protecting lives beyond the courtroom and into everyday life.

Supporting Responsible Celebrations

“Everyone deserves to enjoy special occasions with friends and family and make it home safely,” said a spokesperson for Stewart & Stewart Attorneys.“Through the Safe and Sober Program, we hope to inspire responsible choices and reduce the number of impaired driving incidents in our communities.”

This initiative is part of Stewart & Stewart's ongoing community service efforts, which span from educational programs to safety campaigns throughout the year. The firm encourages all residents and visitors to take advantage of the Safe and Sober Program when planning their celebrations.

About Stewart & Stewart Attorneys

Stewart & Stewart Attorneys is a well-established personal injury law firm serving communities across Indiana. Known for its dedication to client advocacy and community welfare, the firm offers comprehensive legal support to individuals and families affected by accidents, injuries, and other legal challenges. With multiple offices throughout the state and a team of experienced professionals, Stewart & Stewart blends legal excellence with a deep commitment to local communities.

For additional details on the Safe and Sober Program and to register for reimbursement, please visit: .