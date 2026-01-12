New Book“The New Rules Of Money” By Pri Cosentino Earns Top Rankings On Amazon

Pri Cosentino's new book,“The New Rules of Money,” has achieved significant success on Amazon since its release. On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the book secured multiple #1 bestseller and hot new release rankings, demonstrating its immediate impact on readers seeking financial guidance.

The book's impressive rankings include:

#1 Best Seller in Education Finance #1 Best Seller in Education Funding #1 Best Seller in Financial Risk Management #1 Hot New Release in Budgeting #1 Hot New Release in Education Finance #1 Hot New Release in Education Funding #1 Hot New Release in Financial Risk Management #4 Best Seller in Budgeting

These rankings highlight the book's relevance and value to a wide audience, from those looking to fund their education to those interested in managing financial risk and budgeting effectively.

A Guide to Financial Empowerment

“The New Rules of Money” is a comprehensive guide that provides readers with the tools and strategies to navigate the complexities of personal finance. The book covers critical topics such as education funding, financial risk management, and budgeting, offering practical advice for achieving financial well-being. By breaking down complex financial concepts into easy-to-understand principles, Pri Cosentino empowers readers to take control of their financial future.

About Pri Cosentino

Priscila“Pri” Cosentino is the Founder and Financial Advisor at Fern Prosperity, an advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals pursue their financial goals through integrated planning strategies and personal development. With over a decade of professional experience in finance, advertising, events, and retail across Brazil and the United States, Pri brings a holistic perspective to financial planning and personal growth.

Pri holds a degree from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and an MBA in Neuroscience and Human Behavior from UniF. Her education combines financial planning with behavioral science, which supports her work in helping clients make informed decisions about money, life, and legacy. As an Advisor, Pri applies the W.I.S.E. Planning



methodology when building personalized strategies that may address areas such as income planning, tax considerations, estate and legacy planning, and personal development.

