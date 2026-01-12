Dr. Ariel Rad Launches The“Pause Before You Proceed” Challenge

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Ariel Rad, Washington D.C., USA. Ariel Rad of Washington, D.C. invites the public to slow down, ask better questions, and build safer habits around aesthetic decisions.

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ariel N. Rad is launching a simple, free public challenge designed to help people build a smarter habit in a fast-moving aesthetic world: pausing before making decisions that affect their face, health, and long-term wellbeing.

The“Pause Before You Proceed” Challenge is a short, low-effort programme focused on awareness, critical thinking, and informed choice. It draws directly from principles Dr. Rad shared in his recent interview, where he emphasised restraint, fundamentals, and patient education.

“Not everything needs an immediate answer,” Dr. Rad said.“Good decisions usually come from slowing down, asking why, and understanding the basics before acting.”

Why This Habit Matters

The challenge responds to real trends affecting patients today:



72% of adults say social media influences their cosmetic decisions, often without medical context.

Nearly 40% of revision facial surgeries are linked to procedures done without specialist training.

Over 60% of patients report they did not fully understand risks before their first cosmetic treatment. Decision regret drops by more than 30% when individuals delay action by even 48 hours and seek reliable information.

“Aesthetic medicine is still medicine,” Dr. Rad notes.“The face is not a testing ground for trends.”

The 7-Day“Pause Before You Proceed” Challenge

No tools. No apps. Just a few minutes a day.

Day 1 – PauseNotice one decision you feel rushed about. Do nothing. Just acknowledge the urge to act.

Day 2 – Ask WhyWrite down why you want the change. Is it for you, or for outside approval?

Day 3 – Learn the BasicsSpend five minutes understanding the anatomy or purpose behind the decision. Keep it factual.

Day 4 – Check CredentialsIf a provider is involved, confirm board certification and training.

Day 5 – Consider the Long TermAsk how this choice may look or feel in five to ten years.

Day 6 – Seek a Second PerspectiveTalk it through with someone who has no stake in the outcome.

Day 7 – Decide or DeclineMake a calm decision - or choose not to proceed at all.

“Saying no can be a form of care,” Dr. Rad said.“Sometimes the best decision is restraint.”

Share Your Progress (Public or Private)

Participants are encouraged - but not required - to share reflections.

Suggested post prompts:



“Something I paused on this week was...”

“One question I asked that changed my thinking...” “What I learned by slowing down...”

For those who prefer privacy, Dr. Rad recommends journalling one sentence per day or saving notes on your phone.

“Progress does not need an audience to be real,” he said.

How to Join

The challenge is open to anyone. There is no sign-up required.

Start by choosing Day One today. Pause. Observe. Begin.

About Dr. Ariel Rad

Dr. Ariel N. Rad is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Washington, D.C. He co-founded SHERBER+RAD with dermatologist Dr. Noëlle Sherber in 2014. Known for his evidence-based approach, deep-plane facelift expertise, and emphasis on safety and restraint, Dr. Rad advocates for informed decision-making and higher standards in aesthetic medicine.

