Dr Lauren Stennis Calls For Action On Preventive Oral Health

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Lauren Stennis, New Orleans, LA, USA Lauren Stennis of New Orleans urges communities to take simple daily steps to close long-standing oral health gaps.

Dr Lauren Stennis, a New Orleans–based general dentist and owner of Smile Philosophy Dental Care, is raising awareness about the growing need for preventive oral health education and early intervention, particularly in communities that face long-standing barriers to care.

Drawing on her career and recent interview reflections, Dr Stennis is advocating for a shift in how people think about oral health-away from crisis treatment and towards everyday habits, education, and consistency.

“Most dental problems don't start in the chair. They start at home, quietly, over time,” said Dr Stennis.“What people do every day matters more than one visit a year.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in two adults over 30 shows signs of gum disease, and tooth decay remains the most common chronic disease among children. In Louisiana, studies show that more than 40% of children have untreated decay, a figure that rises in low-income households.

“These numbers are not about effort or intelligence,” Dr Stennis said.“They are about access, information, and whether people feel comfortable asking questions early.”

Throughout her career, Dr Stennis has focused on education and prevention as core parts of dental care. Her practice regularly hosts free dental screenings, school-based oral health workshops, and partnerships with community organisations serving uninsured and underinsured residents.

“When we explain things clearly and early, people make better decisions later,” she said.“I see it every day. Anxiety drops. Follow-through improves. Health improves.”

Dr Stennis also emphasised that oral health is closely tied to broader health outcomes. Research links untreated gum disease to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes complications, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Missed dental care also has an economic impact, with an estimated $45 billion lost each year in productivity across the United States due to oral disease.

Despite these challenges, Dr Stennis believes meaningful change can start at an individual level.

“You don't need perfect conditions to protect your health,” she said.“You need information, routine, and the confidence to start.”

What Individuals Can Do Now

Dr Stennis encourages people to focus on simple, consistent actions:



Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste

Floss once a day, starting in childhood

Limit sugary drinks and frequent snacking

Schedule regular dental check-ups

Talk openly with children about oral health Share accurate health information within families

“Small habits repeated over time change outcomes,” she said.“That's true in dentistry, business, and life.”

Dr Stennis hopes that increased awareness will encourage families, schools, and communities to view oral health as a shared responsibility rather than an emergency service.

“Prevention is quieter than treatment, but it's far more powerful,” she said.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Dr Lauren Stennis

Dr Lauren Stennis is a New Orleans–born general dentist and owner of Smile Philosophy Dental Care in the Bayou St John/Mid-City area. A graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana and the University of Tennessee, she is known for her patient-first approach, community outreach, and focus on preventive education. Her work centres on building trust, improving access, and delivering clear, consistent care to families across New Orleans.

Contact:

...