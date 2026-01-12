John Gerges: Turning Toronto Streets Into Living Stories

MENAFN - GetNews)



John Gerges, Toronto, OntarioToronto-based walking tour creator John Gerges invites locals and visitors to experience the city through art, history, and everyday life.

John Gerges is changing how people experience Toronto. Through his walking tours, Gerges transforms ordinary streets into living stories, blending art, history, and local culture into experiences that feel personal, current, and deeply connected to the city.

Rather than focusing on major landmarks, Gerges leads visitors through neighborhoods like Graffiti Alley, Kensington Market, and lesser-known laneways filled with murals, gardens, and family-run shops. Each tour reflects the city as it exists in the moment, shaped by artists, residents, and constant change.

“I liked knowing why a place looked the way it did,” Gerges said.“Once you know the story, you never see it the same way again.”

A Lifelong Curiosity for the City

Gerges grew up in midtown Toronto, spending his free time exploring neighborhoods with friends. Even at a young age, he paid attention to details others often overlooked, from murals tucked into alleyways to the history behind older buildings.

That curiosity followed him to the University of Toronto, where he studied Communications and City Studies. While in school, he worked part-time at an art studio in Queen West, where he was introduced to street artists, independent creators, and the behind-the-scenes work that supports local culture.

“That studio showed me how much talent exists off the main paths,” Gerges said.“Most visitors never find it on their own.”

Turning Passion Into a Walking Tour Business

After graduating, Gerges earned a certificate in Tourism and Hospitality Management from George Brown College. The program helped him understand how tours are structured and how Toronto's tourism ecosystem functions.

In 2016, he launched his own walking tour brand. Instead of scripted routes, Gerges designed flexible tours that evolve with the city. Murals appear overnight. Shops change hands. Stories grow with each walk.

“I tell people the tour changes every week,” he said.“That's because Toronto keeps changing.”

His Graffiti Alley tour quickly gained attention for its authenticity and variety. Visitors appreciated that no two tours felt the same and that both permanent and short-lived art were treated as part of the city's story.

Building Trust Through Authentic Experiences

What sets Gerges apart is how personal his tours feel. He greets shop owners by name, remembers guests, and shares stories rooted in real relationships rather than rehearsed facts.

“I try to remember names,” he said.“People relax when they feel seen.”

His approach has led to strong word-of-mouth growth, with reviews often highlighting the connection guests feel during the experience. Many describe the tours as feeling less like a formal activity and more like exploring the city with a knowledgeable friend.

Life Beyond the Tour Routes

Outside of guiding tours, Gerges remains closely connected to Toronto's creative life. He lives near Ossington and spends early mornings practicing street photography, capturing quiet moments before the city fills with activity. He cycles the waterfront trail regularly and restores vintage film cameras, a hobby he developed during the pandemic.

Food exploration also plays a role in his work. Gerges keeps a running list of favorite local spots, from bánh mì shops to shawarma counters and plant-based bakeries. Some of these places have become informal stops along his routes.

“If I love a place, I want people to experience it,” he said.

New Stories, Same Streets

Gerges is currently working on a photo-driven book documenting Toronto's laneways and the artists behind them. He is also developing a nighttime walking tour focused on illuminated murals, neon signs, and the city's atmosphere after dark.

“Toronto changes personality at night,” he said.“I want people to feel that shift.”

Despite new projects, his focus remains the same: authentic experiences grounded in curiosity and consistency.

“This city is a living canvas,” Gerges said.“Every day, there's a new story if you're paying attention.”

Through patience and a deep connection to place, John Gerges has turned a personal love of walking in Toronto into a meaningful career-one step at a time.

About John Gerges

John Gerges is a Toronto-based walking tour guide and city storyteller specializing in art-focused and neighborhood-driven experiences. Through his tours, he helps locals and visitors explore Toronto beyond traditional landmarks, highlighting the people, murals, and everyday details that shape the city's identity.