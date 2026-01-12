Menopause And The Black Woman: A Guide To Wellness For African Americans Offers Empowerment, Healing, And Representation

Menopause is a natural life transition, yet for many African American women, it remains misunderstood, under-discussed, and unsupported. Menopause and the Black Woman: A Guide to Wellness for African Americans by April S. Lily steps boldly into this silence, offering a compassionate, culturally grounded guide that speaks directly to the lived experiences of Black women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

Written with warmth, honesty, and deep understanding, Menopause and the Black Woman: A Guide to Wellness for African Americans blends science, holistic wellness, and personal insight to address the physical, emotional, and social changes that accompany this stage of life. April S. Lily explores topics often overlooked in mainstream health literature, including racial stress, healthcare disparities, body image, mental health, and the cultural expectations placed on Black women to always be“strong.”

What makes Menopause and the Black Woman: A Guide to Wellness for African Americans especially powerful is its human-centered approach. Rather than treating menopause as a medical problem to be endured, April S. Lily reframes it as a transformative chapter-one that can be navigated with confidence, self-compassion, and community support. The book offers practical guidance on natural remedies, nutrition, movement, emotional wellness, and advocating for oneself in healthcare settings.

As both an educator and a woman who understands the journey firsthand, April S. Lily writes with authenticity and empathy, reminding readers that they are not alone and that their experiences are valid. Her work encourages open conversation, sisterhood, and a redefinition of aging that honors resilience and wisdom.

At its heart, Menopause and the Black Woman: A Guide to Wellness for African Americans is more than a wellness guide-it is a call to break stigma, reclaim voice, and celebrate the evolving strength of Black womanhood. Through knowledge and self-care, April S. Lily invites women to step into menopause informed, empowered, and unapologetically whole.

About the Author

April S Lily is a new author with a keen interest in health and wellness, bringing over 20 years of rewarding experience in the healthcare field to her writing. She is a dedicated wife, mother of one, and grandmother of two, whose passion for helping others is reflected in her insightful guide.

Book Name: Menopause and the Black Woman: A Guide to Wellness for African Americans

Author Name: April S. Lily

ISBN Number: 979-8836594497

Ebook Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here

Audiobook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here