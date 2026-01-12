The Glen Dental Offers Free Comprehensive Guide To Help Patients Navigate Dental Implant Options

MENAFN - GetNews)



San Jose Practice Led by Top 100 Global Doctor Releases Educational Resource to Demystify Full-Mouth Restoration

SAN JOSE, CA - January 12, 2026 - The Glen Dental, a leading dental implant and general dentistry practice in San Jose, California, has announced the release of a free comprehensive Dental Implant Guide designed to educate patients about full-mouth restoration options. The guide aims to help individuals make informed decisions about their oral health and smile restoration journey.

Led by Dr. Aman Bhullar, the first and only Board-Certified Diplomate of Implantology in San Jose and a recognized Top 100 Doctor globally by the Global Summits Institute, The Glen Dental has created this resource to address common questions and concerns surrounding dental implants, a treatment that can be life-changing for those experiencing tooth loss.

"We've helped thousands of patients transform their lives through dental implants over the past 20 years, and we consistently hear the same concerns: 'What are my options?' 'How much will it cost?' and 'Is this right for me?'" said Dr. Bhullar. "This guide was created to provide clear, honest answers to these questions and empower people to take the first step toward restoring their confidence."

The free Dental Implant Guide covers essential topics including:

. The key differences between implants, bridges, and dentures

. Why All-on-X implants are considered the gold standard in full-mouth restoration

. A transparent breakdown of treatment costs and financing options

. Information on how to claim a complimentary consultation

The guide also introduces readers to The Glen Dental's signature Dream Smile approach, a personalized full-mouth restoration system that goes beyond traditional All-on-X solutions. Unlike mass-produced alternatives, The Dream Smile is custom-designed for each patient's unique facial structure and bite, utilizing advanced technology and minimally invasive techniques.

Dr. Bhullar, who has been placing dental implants since 2006, brings over two decades of specialized experience to each case. His practice is equipped with cutting-edge CBCT scanning and 3D modeling technology, allowing for precise treatment planning and same-day smile transformations through the innovative "Teeth In A Day" procedure.

"Dental implants aren't just about replacing missing teeth-they're about restoring quality of life," Dr. Bhullar added. "We've seen patients regain their ability to eat their favorite foods, smile without hesitation, and feel confident in social and professional settings. This guide is our way of making that transformation accessible to everyone who needs it."

The Glen Dental serves patients throughout the San Jose area and welcomes traveling patients seeking specialized implant care. The practice is backed by Dr. Bhullar's master-level expertise and The Dream Smile Maintenance Plan, which ensures lasting results and patient satisfaction.

The free Dental Implant Guide is now available for download at . Individuals interested in learning more about dental implant options or scheduling a complimentary consultation can contact The Glen Dental at (669) 257-6347 for new patients or visit theglendental.

About The Glen Dental

The Glen Dental is a premier dental implant and general dentistry practice located in San Jose, California. Led by Dr. Aman Bhullar, a Board-Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry and Global Summits Institute Top 100 Doctor recipient, the practice specializes in full-mouth restoration, cosmetic dentistry, and comprehensive dental care. With over 20 years of experience and thousands of successful smile transformations, The Glen Dental is committed to delivering world-class results through advanced technology, personalized care, and the signature Dream Smile approach. Dr. Bhullar is joined by Dr. Misty Henne, DMD, who provides exceptional general and cosmetic dentistry services to patients of all ages.