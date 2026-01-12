“Forbidden Runes” Receives Literary Titan Book Award For Powerful Fantasy Romance And World-Building

Forbidden Runes, the debut fantasy novel by Brandi Mendenhall, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its compelling storytelling, emotional depth, and imaginative use of magic and romance. The award celebrates books that demonstrate exceptional writing, originality, and reader engagement, and Forbidden Runes has stood out as a striking new voice in fantasy fiction.

Set in a kingdom where magic is outlawed and feared, Forbidden Runes follows Anna, a rune caster born in Enderton, who has spent twenty years secretly smuggling magical children to safety. When she is captured by the king's guard, Anna is forced to confront a past she cannot remember and a destiny she never expected. Her journey collides with King Ben Braun, a ruler sworn to eradicate all rune casters, who is unknowingly bound to Anna by a lost childhood love. Together, they must face political intrigue, forbidden magic, and the consequences of love in a world where power and prejudice rule.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the novel for its emotional intensity, vivid scenes, and bold approach to magic and romance. The review highlights the novel's exploration of power, duty, and personal freedom, calling the magic system“dangerous” and“alive,” and applauding the chemistry and tension between Anna and Ben. Literary Titan described Forbidden Runes as a story that blends court intrigue, betrayal, resilience, and simmering romance.

In a recent author interview, Mendenhall shared that the story was inspired by a mix of fantasy novels and television, as well as a central question that shaped the setting. What happens to magical places when the magic begins to die? Rather than starting with rigid themes or outlines, Mendenhall allowed the characters themselves to guide the story, focusing on Anna and Ben's love story and the presence of rune magic as the narrative unfolded naturally. She has confirmed that Book Two is currently in progress, with an anticipated release in September 2026, expanding the world, revealing deeper truths about the fading magic, and introducing new characters.

With its blend of romance, dangerous magic, and high-stakes choices, Forbidden Runes has earned its place as a Literary Titan Book Award winner and as a must-read for fans of emotionally driven fantasy.

Forbidden Runes by Brandi Mendenhall is available now. Readers can purchase the award-winning novel on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in paperback and digital formats. Discover the story that Literary Titan calls bold, emotional, and unforgettable.

About the Author

Brandi Mendenhall is a fantasy author who draws inspiration from character-driven storytelling and richly imagined worlds. She lives in a small town in Kansas with her brother, where she leads a quiet life balancing her day job with creative pursuits. When she is not writing, Brandi enjoys reading, quilting, crocheting, and working on her property. Her writing focuses on emotional connection, romance, and magic that feels both powerful and dangerous. Forbidden Runes is her debut novel and the first book in an expanding fantasy series.