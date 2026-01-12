A Chilling New Gothic Ghost Story Emerges From Scotland:“The Haunting Of Arran House”

A storm-battered island. An ancestral home steeped in secrets. And a family with everything to lose. The Haunting of Arran House, the debut novel by Scottish author Paisley Olaka, delivers a gripping and emotionally charged supernatural thriller that blends gothic horror with themes of grief, fatherhood, and survival.

Set across mainland Scotland and the Isle of Arran, the novel follows widower Henry Laird, a struggling father of two young boys, Grant and Noah. Still reeling from the death of his wife and facing mounting financial pressure, Henry receives an unexpected lifeline during a violent storm: a call from a solicitor informing him of an inheritance. Along with his late aunt's wealth comes Arran House, a three-storey ancestral home on the Isle of Arran that promises a fresh start for Henry, his sons, and their devoted nanny, Katie.

That hope quickly curdles into terror.

Arran House is haunted. A vengeful spirit stalks the family through its shadowed halls, intent on bloodshed. Another spirit, a grieving woman, lingers within the walls, fighting desperately to protect them. As the haunting intensifies and long-buried family secrets begin to surface, Henry must uncover the truth behind the house's violent past before it claims his children and destroys what remains of his family.

The Haunting of Arran House weaves tragedy, grief, and deep fatherly love into a suspenseful narrative that explores how far one man will go to protect his children when the very place meant to save them becomes their greatest threat. With its atmospheric Scottish setting and emotionally resonant storytelling, the novel will appeal to readers of gothic horror, supernatural thrillers, and character-driven suspense.

The Haunting of Arran House will be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble from 29 March 2026. Follow Paisley Olaka on Instagram @paisley_olaka_editor_author to get the latest updates on The Haunting of Arran House, behind-the-scenes insights into the writing process, and exclusive announcements as the release date approaches. Stay connected and be the first to know when the book becomes available.

Watch the Book Trailer Now

Step inside the dark and haunting world of The Haunting of Arran House by watching the official book trailer on YouTube. Experience the atmosphere, tension, and mystery that await within its walls, and get a chilling preview of the story before its release.

About the Author

Paisley Olaka is a professional editor turned author, making her fiction debut with The Haunting of Arran House. With a keen eye for storytelling and structure, she brings a polished yet deeply emotional voice to gothic horror. Paisley lives in Scotland, UK, where the country's dramatic landscapes and rich history continue to inspire her writing. She shares her home with her supportive husband, son, and dog, and is passionate about crafting stories that explore grief, resilience, and the enduring power of family in the face of darkness.