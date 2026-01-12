“Payback” Receives Literary Titan Book Award For Its Powerful Portrayal Of Workplace Injustice And Resilience

Payback, the gripping debut novel by executive coaches Molly D. Shepard and Peter J. Dean, has been honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its compelling storytelling, social relevance, and emotional impact.

Set against the backdrop of late twentieth-century corporate America, Payback follows a group of ambitious professionals whose careers and personal lives intertwine as they confront systemic gender bias, racism, bullying, and sexual assault. At the center of the novel is Samantha, a high-performing banker whose rise is shadowed by a toxic corporate culture and the predatory behavior of a powerful executive. Years later, when fate brings her face to face with her abuser once more, Samantha is forced to confront profound questions about justice, revenge, and healing.

In its review, Literary Titan praised Payback as“a feminist workplace thriller that also works as social commentary about harassment, bullying, and the cost of keeping quiet,” noting the novel's emotional honesty, page-turning tension, and unflinching depiction of how power is abused and protected in corporate environments. The review highlighted the authors' ability to capture both the headline traumas and the slower, quieter grind of everyday workplace inequities, as well as the strength found in female friendship and shared survival strategies.

What sets Payback apart is its seamless integration of practical career insights into a fast-paced, character-driven narrative. Drawing on decades of experience as executive coaches, Shepard and Dean embed real-world“how-to” strategies into the story, offering readers tools to navigate and overcome their own workplace challenges without interrupting the momentum of the plot. As Judith von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair Emeritus of DSG Global, writes,“A page turner from beginning to end, this book keeps the reader in suspense as Samantha decides whether to seek retribution or move on with her life after being assaulted.”

The Literary Titan Book Award affirms Payback as both an engrossing thriller and a meaningful contribution to ongoing conversations about equity, accountability, and resilience in the workplace.

Payback is available now. Readers can purchase the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in print and digital formats. Discover a powerful, thought-provoking novel that blends suspense with hard-earned wisdom about surviving and transforming toxic workplaces.

About the Authors

Molly D. Shepard is Partner at Leaders By Design, an executive advisory firm for senior leaders. Formerly CEO of The Leader's Edge and Co-Founder of Manchester Inc., she has 30+ years of experience in leadership development and executive coaching. Molly has held numerous board roles, earning awards for her community impact. An author of five books including Breaking Into The Boy's Club and The Bully-Proof Workplace, she's recognized as a thought leader in leadership. Molly holds degrees from Wheaton College, the University of Pennsylvania, and The American College. Molly and her husband, Peter J. Dean, are business partners and the parents of four children.

Dr. Peter J. Dean is Partner at Leaders By Design, an executive advisory firm for senior leaders. With 30+ years of experience, he has worked globally with C-suite executives and Boards to manage transitions and lead change. He has consulted for top organizations and is a former lecturer at Wharton and faculty member at multiple universi ties, Peter holds a Ph.D. in Learning Psychology and an MS in Organizational Dynamics. He is the author of several leadership books, including The Bully-Proof Workplace and Mastering Leadership Fundamentals. Peter and his wife, Molly D. Shepard, are business partners and the parents of four children.

