“Angel Of Death” Receives The Literary Titan Book Award For Its Gritty Irish Crime Story And Unflinching Look At Corruption

Angel of Death, the gripping crime novel by Peter Gray, has been honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and fearless exploration of corruption within elite circles.

Set against the stark and evocative landscapes of rural Ireland, Angel of Death opens with a chilling discovery when the Caffrey family, cutting turf on a Kerry bog, uncover a human bone brought to them by their sheepdog. Garda Detective-Inspector Trey O'Driscoll is assigned to the case and quickly suspects foul play. As the investigation deepens, evidence leads from the Irish boglands to a UK jeweller, shadowy records of a historic horse kidnapping, and unsettling echoes of the infamous disappearance of Shergar, the legendary Derby winner.

The case widens further when an athlete dies after ingesting drugs hidden in seemingly harmless tablets. O'Driscoll traces the source, only to find his efforts blocked by his own Chief Inspector for undisclosed reasons. His pursuit of the truth leads him to a pharmaceutical manufacturer on a Greek island who is also a powerful racehorse owner in the UK, drawing a direct line between crime, wealth, and influence.

A fearless freelance journalist adds another layer of tension to the story as she embeds herself undercover as a stable hand in a critical racing yard. Anticipating the direction of the investigation through fragments of information, she ultimately uncovers the decisive evidence that brings the mystery to its dramatic and haunting conclusion.

In its review, Literary Titan praised Angel of Death for weaving together murder mystery, family drama, and a dark examination of power and corruption. The review highlights the novel's raw emotional impact, authentic Irish settings, and the compelling inner life of Detective O'Driscoll, whose grief and determination pulse through every page. The reviewer also noted the novel's bold villain, its steady tension, and its rare balance of tragedy and hope.

Reflecting on the novel, Gray has shared that the story grew organically, with O'Driscoll's character emerging as the narrative unfolded. Drawing on his own experiences within the world of Thoroughbred racing and breeding, Gray aimed to shine a light on systemic corruption and provoke reflection long after the final page is turned.

Angel of Death by Peter Gray is available now on Amazon on Kindle and in paperback. Readers who enjoy crime fiction rich in atmosphere, emotional depth, and high-stakes intrigue are invited to discover this award-winning novel today.

The Literary Titan Book Award celebrates books that demonstrate exceptional writing, originality, and impact, and Angel of Death stands out as a crime novel with both heart and moral urgency.

About the Author

Peter Gray is an Irish author with a deep appreciation for the countryside and a lifelong affection for animals, particularly the small and vulnerable. His writing is shaped by years of lived experience, including time spent within the world of Thoroughbred racing and breeding, which informs the authenticity and insight of his fiction. Gray's work blends realism with suspense, focusing on flawed characters, moral complexity, and the quiet power of hope. Angel of Death is his acclaimed crime novel, and he is currently working on a memoir as well as revising a forthcoming novel.