MEU Shifts To Remote Learning Tuesday, Postpones Exams Due To Weather


2026-01-12 07:07:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) - President of Middle East University (MEU) Salam Al-Mahadeen decided to suspend on-campus classes for students and duty hours for employees on Tuesday, shifting lectures to remote learning due to prevailing weather conditions.
The university stated the decision was made to preserve the safety of students and staff. The administration also announced the postponement of all scheduled examinations until further notice.

Jordan News Agency

