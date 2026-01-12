MEU Shifts To Remote Learning Tuesday, Postpones Exams Due To Weather

Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) - President of Middle East University (MEU) Salam Al-Mahadeen decided to suspend on-campus classes for students and duty hours for employees on Tuesday, shifting lectures to remote learning due to prevailing weather conditions.The university stated the decision was made to preserve the safety of students and staff. The administration also announced the postponement of all scheduled examinations until further notice.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.