Jerash Governorate Steps Up Preparedness Ahead Of Expected Weather Depression

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Jan. 12 (Petra) - Jerash Governor Malek Khreisat chaired a meeting on Monday at the governorate headquarters to discuss preparedness measures and raise the level of readiness to deal with the expected weather depression in the coming days.The meeting discussed preventive measures and the necessary field plans to confront the effects of the depression, which weather forecasts indicate will bring active to strong winds, especially during the morning hours of Tuesday, in addition to heavy rainfall and the possibility of snowfall at high elevations, which could affect public safety and traffic movement.During the meeting, Khreisat stressed that the governorate and executive bodies are operating according to a clear proactive plan to confront any potential repercussions of the anticipated weather depression, underscoring the need to raise the highest level of readiness, intensify field inspections, and monitor critical points, particularly flood channels, water-accumulation areas, and main and secondary roads.He pointed to the importance of unifying efforts and strengthening coordination and integration among all concerned entities, including the municipality, security agencies, the police directorate, and emergency rooms, to ensure rapid and immediate response to any emergency and to take the necessary field decisions without delay.Khreisat emphasized full compliance with public safety measures, foremost among them securing objects liable to be blown away and exercising caution in dealing with fluctuating weather conditions and the strong wind gusts accompanying the depression, affirming that the safety of citizens and their property is a top priority and that no negligence that may endanger citizens' lives will be tolerated.For his part, Head of the Greater Jerash Municipality Committee Mohammad Bani Yasin said the municipality has fully raised its level of readiness to confront the repercussions of the expected weather depression, with detailed plans that include round-the-clock proactive inspection tours to monitor all vital areas and hotspots. He noted that municipal teams are operating under a rapid-response mechanism to any field observations to ensure immediate intervention and address any potential impacts, thereby preserving the safety of citizens and their property.Bani Yasin added that municipal teams are closely monitoring water drainage channels and main and secondary roads, with a focus on areas most vulnerable to water accumulation and flood channels, in continuous coordination with the governorate and emergency rooms.Jerash Police Director Brig. Gen. Raafat Al-Maaytah addressed the readiness of all security patrols and vehicles for immediate intervention and dealing with any emergency that may arise during the weather depression, noting that security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.At the conclusion of the meeting, which was attended by Assistant Governor for Public Safety Affairs Zaid Habahbeh, Khreisat urged citizens to adhere to instructions issued by the relevant authorities, take weather warnings seriously, and immediately contact the emergency room and main operations room when needed to safeguard their safety and property, stressing that public safety remains the top priority during exceptional weather conditions.