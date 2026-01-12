AAU Shifts To Remote Learning, Postpones Exams Due To Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra) - President of the Amman Arab University (AAU) Mohammad Al-Widyan decided to shift student attendance to remote learning on Tuesday.He also decided to postpone all final examinations, master's thesis defenses, and graduation projects for the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year that were scheduled for Tuesday until further notice, with new dates to be announced later.Al-Widyan explained that working hours for university staff on Tuesday will begin at 10 a.m.