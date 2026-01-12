Applied Science Private University Suspends Classes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra) - Applied Science Private University decided to suspend student attendance and postpone all examinations scheduled for Tuesday, rescheduling them to next Sunday, Jan. 26, at the same previously announced times, due to the prevailing weather conditions and in the interest of the safety of students and staff.The university also decided to delay the start of work for employees until 10:00 a.m. As for master's thesis defenses, coordination will take place with the faculty deanships and supervisors.