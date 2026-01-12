Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deir Alla Municipality Expands Zarqa River Channel As Precautionary Measure


2026-01-12 07:07:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Deir Alla, Jan. 12 (Petra) - Head of the Deir Alla Municipal Committee Raed Al-Azab said that municipal crews, supported by rented machinery, are currently working to widen and deepen the Zarqa River channel to accommodate the largest possible volume of water as a precaution against any emergency.
Al-Azab told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the municipality was keen to deepen the river channel, particularly as the flowing water originates from King Talal Dam, noting that the municipality had previously removed obstructions from the channel and relocated residents living near the river to ensure their safety.
He pointed out that deepening the channel comes in anticipation of any additional water discharge from the dam, stressing that municipal crews are working around the clock.

Jordan News Agency

