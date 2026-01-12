Pope Urges To Stop Attacks On Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the pontiff's official account on the social network , according to Ukrinform.

On Sunday, Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine in his prayer, stating that“severe, new attacks aimed at energy infrastructure as the cold weather grows harsher are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population.”

“I pray for those who suffer and renew my appeal for an end to the violence and for renewed efforts to achieve peace,” he stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukrain. He recently expressed the Holy See's readiness to support any initiative that promotes peace.

Photo: Vatican Media