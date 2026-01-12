Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyiv Paid Financial Assistance To Over 19,000 Residents For Damaged Homes Last Year


2026-01-12 07:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the Department of Social and Veterans Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration in response to an information request.

“As of December 17, 2025, the department had made payments to 19,318 individuals totaling UAH 193,180,000,” the response stated.

The payments are made under the city's targeted program“Care. Towards Kyiv Residents” for 2025–2027.

In addition, one-time targeted assistance of UAH 40,000 was provided to 1,162 Kyiv residents due to the need for temporary relocation. Another 756 residents of the capital are receiving monthly financial assistance of UAH 20,000, paid for up to 12 months.

“For the program, the funding volume for 2025 amounts to UAH 1,170,607,400. For 2026, the funding volume is UAH 1,220,607,400, and for 2027 it is UAH 1,250,607,400,” the department added.

As previously reported, Ukraine has improved the application mechanism for compensation under the eVidnovlennia program: in the event of repeated damage to a home, a new application can be submitted via the Diia platform.

