Ukraine's Inflation Rate Reached 8% In 2025

This was reported by the State Statistics Service, according to Ukrinform.

Inflation in December 2025 was 0.2% compared to November and 8.0% compared to December 2024. Core inflation was 0.1% month-on-month and 8.0% year-on-year.

On the consumer market in December, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages overall remained unchanged. However, prices increased by between 0.7% and 5.6% for eggs, grain products, fish and fish products, bread, sunflower oil, pork fat, vegetables, beef, and milk. At the same time, prices fell by between 0.2% and 4.1% for fruit, sugar, poultry, pork, rice, dairy products, non-alcoholic beverages, and butter.

On an annual basis, food prices rose by 10.2%, with the largest increases recorded for meat (21%), sunflower oil (17.3%), and fish (16.6%).

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose by 1.0% in December, driven by a 1.9% increase in tobacco prices.

Clothing and footwear became cheaper by 3.9%, including footwear by 4.4% and clothing by 3.6%.

Transport prices rose by 0.7%, mainly due to higher railway passenger fares (up 1.3%) and fuel and petroleum products (up 1.1%).

consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2025 rose by 0.4% compared to October, while the annual inflation rate slowed to 9.3%