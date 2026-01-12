Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - SOL Global Investments Corp. (SOL)


2026-01-12 07:05:55
January 12, 2026 3:57 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 janvier/January 2026) - SOL Global Investments Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 22,999,743 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on January 13, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

SOL Global Investments Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 22 999 743 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 13 janvier 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 14 JAN 2026
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 14 JAN 2026
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 14 JAN 2026
Symbol/Symbole: SOL
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 78471G 40 7
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 78471G 40 7 9
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 78471G100/CA78471G1000

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ....

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN12012026004218003983ID1110589498



Newsfile Corp

