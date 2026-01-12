CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - SOL Global Investments Corp. (SOL)

January 12, 2026 3:57 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 janvier/January 2026) - SOL Global Investments Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 22,999,743 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on January 13, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

SOL Global Investments Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 22 999 743 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 13 janvier 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.