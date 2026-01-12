MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Congratulations to Bear Creek Mining Chair Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on Induction to Canadian Mining Hall of Fame

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - The Board of Directors, Management and Employees of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") heartily congratulate Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, co-founder and Chair of Bear Creek, on her recent induction to the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer is a leader in the minerals industry, recognized for her financial expertise, access to capital and ability to create growth-focused companies that generate significant shareholder value. Her first successful venture, Arequipa Resources, which she co-founded with storied geologist David Lowell, was famously sold to Barrick in 1996 for $1.1 billion. Since then, she has founded, stewarded, and directed many successful mining ventures, raising over $750 million in working capital for mining exploration and completing corporate transactions worth more than $6 billion. Typical of her principled, relationship-focused approach, she attributes the success of these companies in large part to her partnership with outstanding geological and corporate teams.

In addition to her role as Chair of Bear Creek, Catherine is currently a director of both Teck Resources Limited and Flow Capital Corp, and recently retired from the Board of Directors of Kinross Gold. Catherine also sits on the board of the BC Children's Hospital Foundation and has devoted her service to the Union Gospel Mission, The Fraser Institute, and numerous other philanthropic endeavours. Additional past honours include being named amongst Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network, awarded Mining Person of the Year by The Northern Miner, included in the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining list, and receiving the Award for Significant Board Contribution from the Association of Women in Finance.

