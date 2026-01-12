Vision Lithium Proposes Share Consolidation
|Share Consolidation Ratio
| Approximate Percentage
Reduction in Common Shares
Outstanding
|Common Shares Outstanding
|10:1
|90%
|29,301,915
|15:1
|93.33%
|19,534,610
Note:
(1) The exact number of Common Shares outstanding after the Consolidation will vary based on the elimination of fractional shares, and certain other factors, as more fully detailed in the Circular.
The exercise or conversion price and/or the number of Common Shares issuable under any other outstanding convertible securities of the Company, including under outstanding incentive stock options, common share purchase warrants, agent compensation options, and any other similar securities of the Company will be proportionately adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation, in accordance with the terms of such securities, on the same basis as the Consolidation.
The Board is recommending that shareholders approve the Consolidation Proposal at the Meeting. The Company is not expected to change its name or trading symbol in conjunction with the Consolidation Proposal. The Consolidation is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSXV, at the time of the proposed Consolidation.
About Vision Lithium Inc.
Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.
For further information on the Company, please visit our website at or contact us at ....
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the timing and ability of the Company, if at all, to obtain final acceptance of the Consolidation from the TSXV and objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in equity markets; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
For additional information, please contact:
Victor Cantore
Executive Chairman
Tel: +1-514-831-3809
Email: ...
Yves Rougerie
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-819-316-0474
Email: ...
